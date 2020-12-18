Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities flat, oil jumps, as investors wait on U.S. stimulus package

"It does feel like we have a particularly light schedule in terms of events with markets in the U.S. going to be focused on the ongoing negotiations to see if we can get things over the line," said Ned Rumpeltin, European head of currency strategy at TD Securities. Asian shares fell earlier in the day after Reuters reported that the United States is set to add dozens of Chinese companies, including the country's top chipmaker SMIC, to a trade blacklist later in the day.

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 20:32 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities flat, oil jumps, as investors wait on U.S. stimulus package
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Global equity benchmarks struggled for direction while oil prices rallied near nine-month highs Friday as investors weighed hopes for a U.S. coronavirus relief package against moves by the U.S. government to add dozens of Chinese companies to a trade blacklist.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives continues to negotiate with the Republican-led Senate on a $900 billion piece of legislation to support the economy during a pandemic that has killed nearly 309,000 Americans. "It does feel like we have a particularly light schedule in terms of events with markets in the U.S. going to be focused on the ongoing negotiations to see if we can get things over the line," said Ned Rumpeltin, European head of currency strategy at TD Securities.

Asian shares fell earlier in the day after Reuters reported that the United States is set to add dozens of Chinese companies, including the country's top chipmaker SMIC, to a trade blacklist later in the day. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.09% following broad declines in Asia and flat trading in Europe.

In morning trading on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 5.97 points, or 0.02%, to 30,297.4, the S&P 500 lost 2.08 points, or 0.06%, to 3,720.4 and the Nasdaq Composite added 12.50 points, or 0.1%, to 12,777.24. U.S. benchmarks hit record highs on Thursday.

In currency markets, the British pound slipped off the two-and-a-half year it hit Thursday with only days remaining before the UK leaves the European Union single market on Dec. 31. The EU warned there were just hours left to strike a deal, undermining British domestically focused mid-caps as the prospect of trade tariffs in the New Year loomed.

"The EU-UK talks could well go right up to the wire as neither side wants to be seen to be giving in too easily. It's all about the optics for both sides, so it could take a little bit longer than most people are comfortable with," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets. The dollar index rose 0.158%, with the euro down 0.18% to $1.2244.

Benchmark 10-year notes rose 2/32 in price to yield 0.9246%, from 0.93% late on Thursday. Markets were encouraged that the United States stood ready to ship 5.9 million doses of a new coronavirus vaccine developed by Moderna.

Hopes for additional distribution of coronavirus vaccines helped push oil prices near nine-month highs. U.S. crude rose 0.95% to $48.82 per barrel and Brent was at $51.81, up 0.6% on the day.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. adding Chinese drone company DJI to economic blacklist -- official

Chinese drone giant SZ DJI Technology Co is being added to the U.S. governments economic blacklist, a senior Commerce official told reporters on a conference call Friday.Reuters reported earlier that dozens of Chinese companies are being ad...

Ada Hegerberg signs new deal at European champion Lyon

Former Ballon dOr winner Ada Hegerberg extended her contract with European champion Lyon on Friday. The club said the 25-year-old Norwegian forward signed a three-year deal through June 2024. Seeing out the contract would complete a decade ...

McConnell: COVID-19 relief talks continue to make headway

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Friday talks on coronavirus stimulus remain productive and negotiators are making headway, adding in remarks as he opened the U.S. Senate that a framework for a relief plan is close at han...

PMC Bank gets four investment proposals, says RBI

Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative PMC Bank has received four investment proposals, the RBI said on Friday while extending the restrictions imposed on the crisis-hit lender to March 31 to enable it to finalise the reconstruction plan. In Se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020