Attempting selfie, tourist drowns in Beas river in HP

A 25-year-old tourist from Uttar Pradesh drowned in Beas river here while taking a selfie on Friday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Chand Mohammad of UP's Agra district, Mandi Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri said.

The SP said a group of seven tourists from UP had gone to Manali and stopped over at Banala while returning. Mohammad accidentally slipped into the Beas river while taking a selfie there, she added. Personnel from Aut police station are trying to locate the body along with a team of rafters and divers, she added.