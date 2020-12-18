Man killed over business dispute, search on for five accused

A 38-year-old man was stabbed to death by two persons over a business dispute in suburban Goregaon, the police said on Friday. The police have launched a manhunt for five absconding accused including the conspirators, said an official.

The incident took place at Bhagat Singh Nagar on Link Road in Goregaon West on Thursday night. The victim was identified as Mohammed Amin Taj Mohammed Khan.

Khan undertook civil works and provided electricity connections in Bhagat Singh Nagar area, and the accused too were in the same business, the official said. They had a financial dispute with him, so they planned to murder him, he said.

On Thursday night as Khan was roaming in the area, two of the accused attacked him. He was rushed to hospital but was declared dead before admission, the official said. A case of murder and conspiracy has been registered against five persons including a minor at Bangur Nagar police station, he said, adding that a hunt for the accused was on.

