Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poland plans aid package of up to 2.94 bln zlotys for LOT airline

Poland plans a public aid package of up to 2.94 billion zlotys ($805.35 million) for its national airline LOT, the PAP news agency said on Friday citing a government draft law.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 18-12-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 23:26 IST
Poland plans aid package of up to 2.94 bln zlotys for LOT airline

Poland plans a public aid package of up to 2.94 billion zlotys ($805.35 million) for its national airline LOT, the PAP news agency said on Friday citing a government draft law. The coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of thousands of flights, sending many airlines worldwide into crisis.

"Restrictions introduced the movement of people, including using air transport, have resulted in disturbances to the operational activity and financial situation of entities operating in this industry," PAP reported, citing the government's draft. "Because, according to the information provided by the management board of PLL LOT, the company will lose financial liquidity on Dec. 31, there is the need for quick acceptance of the plan," the document added.

LOT resumed international flights on July 1 almost four months after suspending them. It then stopped flying to several countries. ($1 = 3.6506 zlotys)

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO investigators head to China in early January

World Health Organization WHO officials said on Friday that an international team led by their body would be going to China in the first week of January to investigate the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.At a virtual news conference, th...

Austria will go into third lockdown after Christmas, ending with tests

Austria will go into its third coronavirus lockdown after Christmas and lift it earlier for people who get tested, the government said on Friday, just 11 days after its second lockdown ended.Non-essential shops reopened last week after a ne...

No stay on emergent meeting, matter posted for Jan 10, says BFI

Boxing Federation of India BFI on Friday said that the Delhi High Court did not grant any stay on the emergent meeting called by the federations President for extending the term of office bearers from three to six months and has posted the ...

TMC rocked by a fresh desertions; Mamata says traitors will not have an impact

The ruling TMC was rocked by a fresh bout of desertions on Friday with at least ten of its leaders exiting it and deepening the crisis in the party hours before the arrival of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the state. A new twist was adde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020