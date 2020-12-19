Left Menu
Mastercard's Richard Haythornthwaite to become Ocado Group's chairman

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2020 00:50 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 00:50 IST
Ocado Group said it intends to appoint Mastercard Chairman Richard Haythornthwaite as independent non-executive chairman of the British online supermarket's board in its May 2021 annual general meeting to replace Stuart Rose, who will be retiring from the role. Haythornthwaite will join the Ocado board as an independent non-executive director with effect from Jan. 2021 before assuming the chairman's role after Ocado's AGM in May, the company said in a statement on Friday.

He will retire from his position at Mastercard at the end of the year, the statement added.

