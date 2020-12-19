Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street falls as stimulus rally cools, Tesla hits record high

"Investors definitely want to see something come through or like to see something come through on the stimulus front sooner rather than later as COVID cases continue to rise and economic data has shown that it is beginning to deteriorate," Bell said. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 215.51 points, or 0.71%, to 30,087.86, the S&P 500 lost 27.36 points, or 0.73%, to 3,695.12 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 38.87 points, or 0.3%, to 12,725.88.

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2020 01:54 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 01:54 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street falls as stimulus rally cools, Tesla hits record high

U.S. stocks declined on Friday, pulled down by uncertainty around a coronavirus stimulus deal, while Tesla shares hit a lifetime high in anticipation of their addition to the S&P 500 next week.

All three major indexes hit a record high at the opening before retreating. The S&P 500 technology index, which has led gains this week, was the biggest drag on the overall benchmark index, followed by health care. Electric-car maker Tesla Inc rose 2.5% in heavy volume, will become on Monday the most valuable company to be ever added to Wall Street's main benchmark index.

"You're already seeing significant levels of volume in Tesla stock today, moving a lot higher as a lot of these different ETFs and mutual funds position ahead of the change to get us close to the price as possible for tracking error purposes," said Lindsey Bell, chief investment strategist at Ally Invest, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Investors are seeing increased trading volumes in the day due to the expiration of stock index futures, stock index options, stock options and single stock futures at the end of trade, also known as quadruple witching. The U.S. Congress looked increasingly unlikely on Friday to meet a deadline to agree on $900 billion in fresh COVID-19 aid and instead may pass a third stopgap spending bill to keep the government from shutting down at midnight.

Recent weak economic data has increased pressure on lawmakers to reach a deal. "Investors definitely want to see something come through or like to see something come through on the stimulus front sooner rather than later as COVID cases continue to rise and economic data has shown that it is beginning to deteriorate," Bell said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 215.51 points, or 0.71%, to 30,087.86, the S&P 500 lost 27.36 points, or 0.73%, to 3,695.12 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 38.87 points, or 0.3%, to 12,725.88. Trading could become more volatile heading into the close.

"There's a ton more volume, but I don't necessarily think it has a real directional basis," said Christopher Murphy, co-head of derivatives strategy at Susquehanna Financial Group. "Everyone really wanted a stimulus package by the end of today. If we're not going to get it, the market is going to be down. That's going to trump anything related to quad witching." The prospect of continued monetary and fiscal stimulus has helped stocks look past the economic impact of the pandemic, and set them up for strong annual gains, despite a rocky start to the year.

FedEx Corp fell 5.3% after it did not give an earnings forecast for 2021, even as its quarterly profit almost doubled. Rival United Parcel Service Inc's shares also dipped. ​ Microsoft Corp was down 1.2% after it said it found malicious software in its systems related to a massive hacking campaign disclosed by U.S. officials this week.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.41-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.11-to-1 ratio favored advancers. The S&P 500 posted 32 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 280 new highs and 7 new lows.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

States making bold new legal claims in 2 Google lawsuits

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK government makes push to persuade U.S. to lift travel restrictions -sources

The British government is making a concerted effort to persuade the Trump administration to lift or soften travel restrictions that bar most people in the United Kingdom from traveling to the United States, sources briefed on the matter sai...

Rugby-La Rochelle, Toulouse, Lyon handed wins in Champions Cup

French clubs La Rochelle, Toulouse and Lyon were each handed a 28-0 victory and five match points in the second round of the Champions Cup after their games were called off due to COVID-19, European Professional Club Rugby EPCR said on Frid...

Soccer-Serie A aims to raise 3.5 bln euros from domestic TV rights sale - sources

Italys top flight soccer league Serie A aims to raise at least 1.15 billion euros 1.4 billion per season over the next three years from the sale of pay-TV rights for its home market, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.A...

Italy govt orders Christmas, New Year lockdown to prevent COVID surge

Italy will be placed under nationwide lockdown for much of the Christmas and New Year holiday, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Friday, as the government looks to prevent a fresh surge in coronavirus cases. The announcement ended days ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020