Innovation By Design Recognized as a 2020 "Great Place to Work"

Certification reflects people-centric values of global IT staffing companyCHANDIGARH, India, Dec. 18, 2020 PRNewswire -- Innovation By Design, a staffing leader in the fast-moving tech industry, today announced it is Great Place to Work-Certified.

Innovation By Design, a staffing leader in the fast-moving tech industry, today announced it is Great Place to Work-Certified™. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and innovation. This is a significant achievement based on validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work's rigorous, data-driven methodology. Certification confirms employees have a consistently positive experience at Innovation By Design

''We are excited to be Great Place to Work certified™,'' said Sunny Kaila, CEO, ITBD. ''For nearly two decades, we've been building our company with a strong sense of community firmly rooted in our values. We invest both emotionally and financially in our employees, putting their career and personal development as well as their wellbeing ahead of everything else in our business. Without our team's commitment to our customers and our community, we simply wouldn't have achieved our amazing growth. We're honored that our values and culture have led to this recognition.''Innovation By Design is a privately held, global IT staffing provider headquartered in New Jersey with additional offices in India. The company, which employs more than 500 team members offers IT service providers technical and operational talent ''as a service.'' Since its launch in 2003, ITBD has built a people-centric business, an effort spearheaded by founder Sunny Kaila

''We congratulate Innovation By Design on their certification,'' said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, VP, Best Workplace List Research, Great Place to Work. ''Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.''To learn more about Great Place to Work, visit greatplacetowork.comAbout Innovation By Design As a leader in the fast-moving tech industry, we have made it our mission to provide innovative, revolutionary technology solutions. To accomplish this, we are building a team able to expand and evolve as we do. Our team is a community, dedicated to the company and each other. We live our core values every day, executing on our vision of building a community passionate about excellence. If you're an innovative mind looking to be a part of a rapidly expanding team, we'd love to hear from you.

