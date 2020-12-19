Left Menu
Development News Edition

Antony Waste Handling Cell garners Rs 90 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd on Saturday said it has raised Rs 90 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share-sale, which will open for public subscription on Monday. The price band has been fixed at Rs 313-315 per share for its initial public offer IPO.Antony Waste Handling Cell is a leading player in solid waste management services in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 13:10 IST
Antony Waste Handling Cell garners Rs 90 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd on Saturday said it has raised Rs 90 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share-sale, which will open for public subscription on Monday. The company allotted 2,857,003 equity shares at Rs 315 apiece to 10 anchor investors to raise Rs 89.99 crore, Antony Waste Handling Cell said in a statement.

The anchor investors include Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Tata AIG General Insurance Company Ltd ,SBI Equity Savings Fund and SBI Infrastructure fund, among others. The IPO comprises fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 85 crore and an offer-for-sale of 68,24,993 equity shares by existing shareholders.

Tonbridge (Mauritius) Ltd, Leeds (Mauritius) Ltd, Cambridge (Mauritius) Ltd, and Guildford (Mauritius) Ltd will be offering shares through the offer-for-sale. The price band has been fixed at Rs 313-315 per share for its initial public offer (IPO).

Antony Waste Handling Cell is a leading player in solid waste management services in the country. The issue will be open for public subscription during December 21-23. At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is estimated to fetch Rs 300 crore.

Proceeds of the fresh issue will be utilised for part financing waste-to-energy project at Pimpri Chinchwad, Maharashtra through investment in subsidiaries, reduction of consolidated borrowings of the company and general corporate purpose. Equirus Capital and IIFL Securities are the book running lead managers to the issue.The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

Earlier, the company had withdrawn its IPO in March following tepid investor response and extremely weak markets.

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Antony Waste Handling Cell garners Rs 90 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd on Saturday said it has raised Rs 90 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share-sale, which will open for public subscription on Monday. The company allotted 2,857,003 equity shares at Rs 315 apiec...

Russia's COVID-19 deaths surpass 50,000

Russian authorities said on Saturday that 585 people had died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the countrys official death toll to 50,347.Authorities also reported 28,209 new coronavirus cases in the last day, including 6,459 in M...

Cops asked to probe Akhtar's defamation plaint against Kangana

A court in Mumbai on Saturday directed the police to probe the defamation complaint filed byBollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar againstactor Kangana Ranaut, and asked them to submit a report on January 16. Akhtar had last month filed a criminal...

Thailand reports jump in local coronavirus infections linked to shrimp market

Thailand has nine new local coronavirus infections, the biggest one-day rise in local transmissions in more than seven months, health officials said on Saturday. The nine cases are connected to a shrimp market in Samut Sakhon province, near...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020