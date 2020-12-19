Left Menu
Development News Edition

IndiGrid to acquire 2 projects from FRV Solar for Rs 660 cr

Infrastructure investment trust IndiGrid on Saturday said it has inked an agreement to acquire 100 per cent stake in two projects of FRV Solar Holdings for Rs 660 crore. During 2019-20, FRV I had a total revenue of Rs 47 crore FRV II was incorporated on July 9, 2016.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 16:39 IST
IndiGrid to acquire 2 projects from FRV Solar for Rs 660 cr
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Infrastructure investment trust IndiGrid on Saturday said it has inked an agreement to acquire a 100 percent stake in two projects of FRV Solar Holdings for Rs 660 crore. The completion of acquisition would depend upon receipt of relevant approvals and completion of contractual obligations, IndiGrid said in a BSE filing.

''India Grid Trust (IndiGrid) has signed a securities purchase agreement on December 18, 2020, for the acquisition of 100 percent in FRV Andhra Pradesh Solar Farm-I Private Ltd (FRV I) & FRV India Solar Park II – Private Ltd (FRV II) from FRV Solar Holdings XI BV,'' it said. The enterprise value of the deal is Rs 660 crore, subject to adjustment on account of the movement in cash, tariff receivables, other assets, liabilities outstanding as on valuation date, and any other adjustments as specified in the definitive agreements, it added.

IndiGrid will acquire 100 percent shareholding and management control in FRV I and FRV II. FRV I was incorporated on July 14, 2016. It operates a 50 MW (AC) solar power plant in Ananthapuramu Solar Park. The asset was commissioned in July 2018. During 2019-20, FRV I had total revenue of Rs 47 crore FRV II was incorporated on July 9, 2016. It also operates a 50 MW (AC) solar power plant in Ananthapuramu Solar Park. The project was commissioned in January 2019. In the last fiscal year, FRV II had total revenue of Rs 50 crore.

Cyril Amarchand and PriceWaterHouse Coopers represented IndiGrid on the transaction. Khaitan & Co and Greenstone Advisors represented FRV Group.

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nine people killed in hospital fire in southeast Turkey

Nine people were killed in a fire which broke out in a private hospitals COVID-19 intensive care unit in the southeastern Turkish province of Gaziantep, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Saturday.The fire was caused by the explosion of...

East Bengal, Kerala eye first win in clash of ISL strugglers

Still winless after five matches, laggards SC East Bengal and Kerala Blasters would look to secure their maiden win of the ongoing Indian Super League season when they face each other at the GMC Stadium, here on Sunday. While East Bengal ar...

Is there any possibility for Teen Titans Season 6? What we know so far

Teen Titans enthusiasts have not yet given up their hope for Season 6. Chances of its making seem to be quite less. Season 5 premiered on September 24, 2005 and dropped its finale on January 16, 2006.Why do Teen Titans followers still crave...

SC to hear in Jan plea seeking probe into China's alleged surveillance on President, PM, judges

The Supreme Court has listed for January next year a hearing on a plea, seeking directions to the central government to investigate Chinas alleged surveillance on the President of India, Prime Minister, judges sitting and retired of the ape...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020