Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hungarian PM says to extend loan moratorium, cut local business tax

Hungary's government will extend a moratorium on household and business loan repayments until July to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday. Posting on his Facebook page, Orban also said that a local tax for small and medium-sized businesses will be halved from the beginning of January to help support jobs.

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 18:23 IST
Hungarian PM says to extend loan moratorium, cut local business tax
Representative image Image Credit: Instagram (orbanviktor)

Hungary's government will extend a moratorium on household and business loan repayments until July to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday.

Posting on his Facebook page, Orban also said that a local tax for small and medium-sized businesses will be halved from the beginning of January to help support jobs. This tax will hit municipalities as the local business tax is a vital source of revenue for them. Orban said towns with fewer than 25,000 inhabitants will receive support from the government, while the financial situation of bigger municipalities "will be considered one by one."

Hungary's government projects gross domestic output will shrink by about 6% in 2020 as a result of the pandemic. Orban said the government will cover two-thirds of wage costs of businesses in December and January that have to temporarily close in the tourism and hotel sector, as well as restaurants and private bus companies.

Families with children or expecting a child will be eligible for a preferential loan of up to 6 million forints and non-refundable grants to renovate their homes, the prime minister added. "We made these decisions...and we hope we can save several hundred thousands of jobs," Orban said.

Nationalist Orban has said he expects Hungary to emerge from the pandemic by around April. Vaccinations are expected to start on Dec. 27 or 28. Orban, in power for a decade, faces tough elections in 2022, fighting the effects of the pandemic against an opposition that has unified for the first time to unseat him.

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Ulsan Hyundai beat Persepolis 2-1 in Asian Champions League final

Junior Negrao scored twice as South Koreas Ulsan Hyundai came from a goal behind to win the Asian Champions League final in Doha on Saturday with a 2-1 victory over Persepolis from Iran. A pair of VAR-awarded penalties either side of halfti...

Delhi court takes cognisance of offence of sedition against Sharjeel Imam

A Delhi court on Saturday took cognisance of the offence of sedition against JNU student Sharjeel Imam in a case related to the violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in December last year, which resulted in damage t...

Bomb blast in Afghanistan's Helmand province kills two, injures 4

At least two civilians were killed and four others sustained injuries in a roadside bomb blast in the Greshk district of southern Helmand province on Saturday, Pajhwok Afghan News reported citing officials as saying.A corolla type vehicle s...

Kumaraswamy challenges Siddaramaiah to build regional party & win 10 seats

Bengaluru, Dec 19 PTIFormer Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday challenged Congress leader Siddaramaiah to build a regional party and win at least 10 seats on his own strength before criticising JDS and his leadership abilities. In a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020