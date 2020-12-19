Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-UK orders London and nearby areas to follow tough new COVID rules

- People should not enter or leave Tier 4 areas and residents must not stay overnight away from home. - Individuals can only meet one person from another household in an outdoor public space.

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 23:49 IST
FACTBOX-UK orders London and nearby areas to follow tough new COVID rules

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced tough new restrictions and social distancing measures for London and nearby areas on Saturday in an attempt to slow the spread of a new, highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus. Following is a summary of the new restrictions.

NEW TIER 4 - London and parts of the south east and east of England currently in the highest Tier 3 category will enter a new Tier 4 level of restrictions, roughly equivalent to England's lockdown in November.

- Residents in Tier 4 areas must stay at home, apart from limited exemptions. - Non-essential retail, indoor gyms and leisure facilities, and personal care services must close.

- People must work from home if possible, but may travel to work if necessary, for example in construction and manufacturing. - People should not enter or leave Tier 4 areas and residents must not stay overnight away from home.

- Individuals can only meet one person from another household in an outdoor public space. - Communal worship can continue to take place.

- The measures will take effect from Sunday morning. - A next formal review of the tiers system is due to take place on Dec. 30.

TRAVEL - The government has asked people across the United Kingdom to stay local and consider whether they need to travel abroad.

- People in Tier 4 areas will not be permitted to travel abroad apart from limited exceptions, such as for work. CHRISTMAS

- People in Tier 4 areas should not mix with anyone outside their own household, but "support bubbles" will remain in place for those at particular risk of loneliness or isolation. - Across the rest of the UK, rules allowing up to three households to meet will be limited to Christmas Day only, rather than the five days previously set out.

- There will be no relaxation on Dec 31, as previously announced. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Michael Holden)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

Malaysia to receive the first batch of Pfizer vaccine in February -report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gene biomarkers indicate liver toxicity quickly, accurately

A research team at the University of Illinois has developed a gene biomarker identification technique that cuts the testing process down to a few days while maintaining a high level of accuracy. The aim of this research was to identify the ...

Capt Amarinder Singh slams Centre over IT raids on 'arhtiyas'

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday accused the central government of using intimidatory tactics against the arhtiyas supporting the agitating farmers and said it was indulging vendetta politics. According to an offici...

Over 3.21 lakh people vote in last phase of DDC elections

The eighth and last phase of the District Development Council DDC election came to an end on Saturday with over 3.21 lakh people coming out to exercise their right to vote. According to State Election Commissioner KK Sharma, as many as 3,21...

Trump hints China responsible behind cyberattacks on US

As China-US relations continue to worsen, outgoing President Donald Trump on Saturday said that it could be possible that Beijing had a role to play in the recent cyberattacks on federal government agencies rather than Russia, as was being ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020