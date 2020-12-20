Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt may invite EoIs for Shipping Corp sale this week

The government is planning to sell its entire 63.75 per cent stake in Shipping Corporation along with transfer of management control.The Preliminary Information Memorandum PIM will be issued this week and bidders will have time till mid February to submit EoI, the official told PTI.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2020 10:51 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 10:51 IST
Govt may invite EoIs for Shipping Corp sale this week

The government is likely to invite bids for privatising Shipping Corporation of India this week and buyers will have time till mid February to submit EoIs, an official said. The government is planning to sell its entire 63.75 per cent stake in Shipping Corporation along with transfer of management control.

''The Preliminary Information Memorandum (PIM) will be issued this week and bidders will have time till mid February to submit EoI,” the official told PTI. The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) is working towards concluding the sale in the current financial year as there is good investor interest and the transaction size is not big.

Shares of Shipping Corp closed at Rs 86.55, up 3.22 per cent over the previous close on the BSE on Friday. At the current market price, the government's stake in Shipping Corp is valued at Rs 2,500 crore.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs in November last year gave in-principle approval for the strategic divestment of Shipping Corp. However, the plans were delayed due to the pandemic. The 2020-21 Budget has set a record divestment target of Rs 2.1 lakh crore. The government has so far raised Rs 11,006 crore through minority stake sale in CPSEs this fiscal year. Strategic sale process of BPCL and Air India is ongoing and both the companies have received ''multiple'' expressions of Interest (EoI) from potential buyers.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

Invoking Bible and moonwalk, Netanyahu starts Israeli vaccination drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nirav Modi's brother Nehal charged with committing $2.6 million fraud in New York

Nehal Modi, the younger brother of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, has been indicted here for fraudulently obtaining diamonds worth over USD 2.6 million from one of the worlds biggest diamond companies in Manhattan. Nehal, 41, is charged i...

Pak fisherman apprehended off Gujarat coast: BSF

A Pakistani fisherman has been apprehended with his boat after he intruded into the Indian territory off the Gujarat coast, the Border Security Force BSF said on Sunday. The intruder was held in the Sir Creek area on Saturday evening during...

SGC remains our preference, says Hockley after reports that CA mulling swapping 3rd and 4th Tests

Cricket Australia on Monday said the SCG remains its preferred venue for the third Test against India after reports emerged that the governing body is contemplating swapping the last two games of the four-Test series due to growing COVID-19...

Nolan River joins M Night Shyamalan's 'Old'

Newcomer Nolan River has landed a role in M Night Shyamalans upcoming Universal thriller, Old. According to Deadline, River is the son of actor Thomas Ian Nicholas, who is best known for his role as Kevin Myers in the American Pie franchise...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020