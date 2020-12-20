Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank of Baroda completes integration of erstwhile Dena, Vijaya banks with itself

We are happy to once again welcome all our esteemed customers and request them to avail full suite of Bank of Barodas products and digital solutions, the banks managing director and CEO Sanjiv Chadha said in the release.Over 5 crore customer accounts were migrated.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-12-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 16:24 IST
Bank of Baroda completes integration of erstwhile Dena, Vijaya banks with itself

State-run Bank of Baroda on Sunday said it has completed integration of 3,898 branches of erstwhile Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with itself. In a first three-way amalgamation, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank were merged with Bank of Baroda from April 1, 2019.

The bank has completed the integration of 1,770 erstwhile Dena Bank branches in December 2020, and had earlier completed the integration of 2,128 erstwhile Vijaya Bank branches in September 2020, the lender said in a release. ''We have successfully completed integration of erstwhile banks with Bank of Baroda amidst the challenges faced under the COVID environment. We are happy to once again welcome all our esteemed customers and request them to avail full suite of Bank of Baroda's products and digital solutions,'' the bank's managing director and CEO Sanjiv Chadha said in the release.

Over 5 crore customer accounts were migrated. In addition to branches, all ATMs, POS machines and credit cards have been migrated successfully. The bank said all customers now have access to a total of 8,248 domestic branches and 10,318 ATMs across India, which will provide them complete access to its entire suite of products and services.

All customers will now have access to the bank's digital channels. Debit cards already issued to customers by erstwhile banks will continue to function until the stipulated expiry of the card, the bank said.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports Ministry approves inclusion of four indigenous games

The Sports Ministry has approved the inclusion of four indigenous sports, including Gatka and Kalaripayattu, in the Khelo India Youth Games 2021, scheduled to take place in Haryana. The other two games included are Thang-Ta and Mallakhamba....

Hill station more enchanting than Davos being planned near Zojila: Gadkari

A hill station, more enchanting than the world-famous Davos in Switzerland, is being planned in the picturesque landscape between the 18-km stretch of Zojila tunnel in Ladakh and Z-Morh tunnel in Jammu Kashmir, Union minister Nitin Gadkari...

Pondy CM pays homage to ryots who died during protests against new farm laws

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and his cabinet colleagues on Sunday paid homage to the farmers who died during the ongoing agitations in Delhi and other parts of the country against the three farm laws introduced by the Centre rec...

Vice Prez starts series of social media posts on freedom fighters who were in Cellular Jail

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday started a series of social media posts on freedom fighters who were incarcerated in the infamous Cellular Jail, saying their diaries will shed light on their individual strengths and unwavering love...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020