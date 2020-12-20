Left Menu
Development News Edition

IRMA to set up its second campus at Pulivendula in AP

The objective of IRMA-AP is to take up capacity building of rural youth, with special focus on rural women empowerment, as the state government decided to revive and strengthen the cooperative dairy sector by creating an enabling environment, a senior official involved with the project said.IRMA-AP will offer certificate courses in the first year of its establishment and diploma courses from the next year onwards.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 20-12-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 16:52 IST
IRMA to set up its second campus at Pulivendula in AP

Amaravati, Dec 20 (PTI): The Institute of Rural Management Anand, one of the countrys premier institutions in management education, is setting up its second campus at Pulivendula in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh. The objective of IRMA-AP is to take up capacity building of rural youth, with special focus on rural women empowerment, as the state government decided to revive and strengthen the cooperative dairy sector by creating an enabling environment, a senior official involved with the project said.

IRMA-AP will offer certificate courses in the first year of its establishment and diploma courses from the next year onwards. The first year certificate courses will be launched in May-June 2021.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the IRMA-AP campus in his hometown on December 24. IRMA-AP will come up on the premises of AP Centre for Advanced Research on Livestock (APCARL) in Pulivendula.

The state government will spend Rs 83.59 crore to improve the facilities at APCARL and raise the buildings required to accommodate IRMA-AP, a senior official said. He told PTI that IRMA offered mentoring support to IRMA- AP and assistance in curriculum development, besides providing support in faculty recruitment and training.

''Importantly, IRMA will collaborate with us in research projects in addition to teaching and training,'' he added. Varghese Kurien, considered the Father of the White Revolution, founded IRMA at Anand in Gujarat and had aspired to have three more of its campuses in different corners of the country.

IRMA-AP will become the second campus that will cater to wards from south India. With IRMA-AP set to come up, the APCARL will also come to life as the ambitious project of the late Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy remained a non-starter despite the state government spending Rs 250 crore on it.

Though several buildings were constructed, the research laboratories were not set up as envisaged. ''IRMA-AP will serve a dual objective in that a new institute will be coming up to help in our capacity building efforts and also put the infrastructure to use.

APCARL will become the focal point now that thrust is being given to promotion of the dairy sector,'' the official added..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal PM Oli gets Parliament dissolved amidst infighting; Oppn cries foul over ‘controversial’ move

Nepals embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Sunday sprang a surprise on his rivals and got the President to dissolve Parliament, a controversial move amidst a prolonged tussle for power between him and former premier Pushpa Kamal Daha...

Sabarimala: COVID-negative certificate after RT-PCR test must for devotees

Post December 26, devotees will be allowed to visit Sabarimala hill shrine only after producing a COVID-negative certificate following an RT-PCR test, the Travancore Devaswom Board TDB said, even as the Kerala High Court granted permission ...

'The Wilds' renewed for season 2 at Amazon

Amazon has renewed The Wilds for a second season. According to Variety, the shows official Twitter account broke the news on Saturday local time with a video of the cast celebrating, captioned did someone say season 2The Wilds follows a gro...

Guj govt to start 'Deendayal' clinics for urban poor: Dy CM

In a bid to to provide health service to the poor people near their residences in densely- populated urban areas, the Gujarat government will set up dedicated clinics in the cities and towns with the population of over one lakh, Deputy Chie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020