Man on morning walk run over by tanker in Mumbai

A 20-year-old man was run over bya tanker during a morning walk on the Siddharth Colony stretchof Eastern Express Highway, police said on Sunday

The incident took place on Saturday morning and thedeceased has been identified as Shriram Gautam of Rabale inNavi Mumbai, an official said

Tanker driver Vinodkumar Thakur (29) has been arrestedfor causing death by negligence as well as rash driving, headded.