Man on morning walk run over by tanker in Mumbai

Man on morning walk run over by tanker in MumbaiPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-12-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 21:23 IST
A 20-year-old man was run over bya tanker during a morning walk on the Siddharth Colony stretchof Eastern Express Highway, police said on Sunday
The incident took place on Saturday morning and thedeceased has been identified as Shriram Gautam of Rabale inNavi Mumbai, an official said
Tanker driver Vinodkumar Thakur (29) has been arrestedfor causing death by negligence as well as rash driving, headded.
