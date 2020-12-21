Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rupee slips 17 paise to 73.73 against US dollar in early trade

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenbacks strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading up 0.46 per cent at 90.37.On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading points 7.69 lower at 46,953, and the broader NSE Nifty fell 9.05 points to 13,751.50 in opening session.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2020 10:34 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 10:34 IST
Rupee slips 17 paise to 73.73 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee declined 17 paise to 73.73 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday amid weak domestic equities and strengthening American currency in the overseas market. However, unabated foreign fund inflows and lower crude prices supported the rupee and restricted the fall, forex traders said.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened sharply lower at 73.74 against the greenback. It was trading 17 paise down at 73.73 in early deals. In the previous session, the rupee strengthened by 3 paise to close at 73.56 against the US dollar. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading up 0.46 per cent at 90.37.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading points 7.69 lower at 46,953, and the broader NSE Nifty fell 9.05 points to 13,751.50 in opening session. Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,720.95 crore on a net basis on Friday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 3.02 per cent to USD 50.68 per barrel..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Discussions on global growth cannot happen among few, table must be bigger: PM Modi

Asserting that growth patterns must follow a human-centric approach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said discussions on global growth cannot happen only among a few as the table must be bigger and the agenda broader. Addressing the ...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Australias New South Wales state says cases at 3-day lowAustralias most populous state, New South Wales NSW, on Monday reported its lowest one-day rise in new COVID-19 cases in thr...

New hotfix to Cyberpunk 2077 live on Xbox, PlayStation consoles; PC to follow soon

CD Projekt Red, the developer of the Cyberpunk 2077 action game, has released Hotfix 1.05 update for Xboxand PlayStationconsoles with the PC version to follow soon.The Cyberpunk 2077 1.05 update brings along a host of bug fixes and optimiza...

EXPLAINER-Australia scrambles to track a Christmas coronavirus outbreak

Australian health authorities say a new strain of the coronavirus in Sydneys north most likely originated in the United States, but how it got from the airport to the community remains a puzzle.Australia had prided itself on a tough pandemi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020