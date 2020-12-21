Left Menu
Nexteer Recognized in Newsweek's List of America's Most Responsible Companies 2021

In this unprecedented year of 2020, sustainability plays a pivotal role enabling us to navigate through the COVID-19 environment with a broader, deeper sense of safety and corporate social responsibility. Looking ahead, we continue to integrate a sustainability mindset into our global business strategies and operationalize through our three-tier governance structure to advance ESG efforts for our stakeholders, added Liu, who also chairs Nexteers sustainability steering committee.To learn more about Nexteers overall sustainability efforts, please visit the Companys 2019 Sustainability ESG Report.

Representative Image

For the second year in a row, Nexteer Automotive has been named to Newsweek Magazine's List of America's Most Responsible Companies. Newsweek and Statista Inc. identified the top 400 most responsible companies based on research of publicly available key performance indicators in the environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) categories, as well as an independent survey. ''Nexteer is proud to be recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Most Responsible Companies for a second straight year,'' said Tao Liu, president and chief operating officer, Nexteer Automotive. ''In this unprecedented year of 2020, sustainability plays a pivotal role – enabling us to navigate through the COVID-19 environment with a broader, deeper sense of safety and corporate social responsibility.'' ''Looking ahead, we continue to integrate a sustainability mindset into our global business strategies and operationalize through our three-tier governance structure to advance ESG efforts for our stakeholders,'' added Liu, who also chairs Nexteer's sustainability steering committee.

To learn more about Nexteer's overall sustainability efforts, please visit the Company's 2019 Sustainability (ESG) Report. Nexteer's sustainability framework covers five key focus areas: Business Ethics; Supply Chain; Environment, Health and Safety; Community; and Value Creation. To view the full list of America's Most Responsible Companies 2021, please visit the Newsweek website.

ABOUT NEXTEER Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316), a global leader in intuitive motion control, is a multi-billion dollar global steering and driveline business delivering electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steering columns, driveline systems, as well as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving enabling technologies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company has 27 manufacturing plants, four technical and software centers and 13 customer service centers strategically located in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. The company serves more than 60 customers in every major region of the world including BMW, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, GM, PSA Groupe, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China. www.nexteer.com Link to Nexteer Media Center.

