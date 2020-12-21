Indigo partners with car rental company Urban Drive

Left Menu
IndiGo announced on Monday it has partnered with car rental company Urban Drive so that passengers can book self-driven and chauffeur driver services across 60 cities in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 12:39 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 12:27 IST
IndiGo announced on Monday it has partnered with car rental company Urban Drive so that passengers can book self-driven and chauffeur driver services across 60 cities in India. Passengers will be able to book this service using the airline's website, said its statement.

''Through this collaboration, IndiGo customers will be able to book a chauffeur-driven cab service across 60 cities which are serving 42 airports on IndiGo domestic network: with options of hourly, intercity and airport transfer packages,'' it noted. The additional benefits of booking through this collaboration would be that the passengers will not have to pay any waiting or cancellation charges for the service incase of delay or cancellation of their flights, the statement mentioned.

