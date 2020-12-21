Norway halts flights from Britain

Norway halts flights from BritainReuters | Oslo | Updated: 21-12-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 14:19 IST
Flights from Britain to Norway will be suspended with immediate effect for a minimum of 48 hours due to concerns over a new strain of coronavirus, the Norwegian health minister said in a statement on Monday.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Saturday that the new strain had led to spiralling infection numbers, and several European countries have since announced restrictions on travel.
