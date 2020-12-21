Isuzu Motors India to hike prices of pick-up range from Jan

Left Menu
Utility vehicle maker Isuzu Motors India on Monday said it will hike prices of its pick-up range - D-MAX Regular Cab and D-MAX S-CAB - from January 1 to offset increasing input and distribution costs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 14:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook / Isuzu Motors

Utility vehicle maker Isuzu Motors India on Monday said it will hike prices of its pick-up range - D-MAX Regular Cab and D-MAX S-CAB - from January 1 to offset increasing input and distribution costs. The increase is expected to be approximately Rs 10,000 from the current ex-showroom price, the company said in a statement.

Isuzu Motors India currently sells its D-MAX Regular Cab with prices starting from Rs 8.64 lakh and D-MAX S-CAB with starting price of Rs 10.62 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai). ''The increase in price is due to the increasing input and distribution costs,'' the company said in the statement.

German luxury carmaker BMW too on Monday said it will increase prices of its entire model range in India by up to 2 per cent from next month. Rival Audi has already announced a price increase of up to 2 per cent across its entire model range, effective from January 1. Other automobile makers, including Maruti Suzuki India, Renault India, Honda Cars, Mahindra & Mahindra and Ford India have also planned to increase prices from next month.

Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp has also announced that it will increase the price of its vehicles by up to Rs 1,500 from January 1 to offset the impact of rising input costs.

