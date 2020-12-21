Left Menu
Development News Edition

Piramal Realty Introduces First-of-its-kind Home Loan Scheme

Introduces 0 interest on home loans until March 2022Mumbai, Maharashtra, IndiaNewsVoirPiramal Realty, the real estate arm of Piramal Group, has introduced a first-of-its-kind 0 interest on home loan scheme for prospective home buyers. Piramal Realty aims to be the gold standard in design, quality, safety and customer centricity in both residential and commercial real estate.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 15:31 IST
Piramal Realty Introduces First-of-its-kind Home Loan Scheme

Introduces 0% interest on home loans until March 2022Mumbai, Maharashtra, India(NewsVoir)Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of Piramal Group, has introduced a first-of-its-kind 0% interest on home loan scheme for prospective home buyers. Under the current scheme consumers will be able to finance their dreams homes without any interest burden until March 2022. Homebuyers can avail the unique offer on a first come first serve basis Piramal Realty's premium projects at Mahalaxmi (Piramal Mahalaxmi), Byculla (Piramal Aranya) and Mulund (Piramal Revanta). Under the current offer, consumers can avail an additional pre-booking benefit across select inventory at Piramal Mahalaxmi, Piramal Aranya and Piramal Revanta. Additional interventions by the government has led to a strong recovery in residential real estate with a growth of 67 percent year-on-year (YoY) over same month last year, boosted by stamp duty cut and the festive period of Diwali. Commenting on the announcement, Gaurav Sawhney, Chief Operating Officer, Piramal Realty, said, ''Finances are one of the critical decision-making aspects for homebuyers, and we aim to ease off their worries through this unique proposition by relieving prospective homebuyers of their interest rate burden. With the reduction in stamp duty, depreciation of Indian Rupee and our offer on home loans at 0% interest this is a perfect time for homebuyers to finalize on their prospective homes. Through this offer, we hope to boost demand amongst homebuyers and are confident that the scheme will attract domestic residents as well as NRIs.'' COVID-19 has changed the preferences of individuals emphasizing on the need of owning a home from a reputed developer. As a company, Piramal Realty has consistently set gold standards in customer-centricity. Piramal Realty has always envisioned fulfilling the dreams of its homebuyers by customizing and offering one-of-a-kind schemes catering to meet its customer's needs. About Piramal RealtyFounded in 2012, Piramal Realty, the real estate development arm of Piramal Group is one of India's leading developers with 17 mn sq. ft. of residential and commercial under development in and around Mumbai. In 2015, Warburg Pincus and Goldman Sachs two of the world's most respected private equity investors invested $235 million dollars for a minority stake in the company. Piramal Realty aims to be the gold standard in design, quality, safety and customer centricity in both residential and commercial real estate. Piramal Realty's developments, while being cutting edge and contemporary, focus on embracing a more intuitive definition of luxury, which celebrates nature, greenery, space, light, ventilation, art, culture and community living

PWRPWR

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 spikes follow in prisons after inmate transfers

Families of men incarcerated at Michigans Kinross Correctional Facility believed its remote location would spare it from a deadly COVID-19 outbreak. For a while, they seemed to be right. Kinross, built on the grounds of a former Air Force b...

Give vaccine emergency use authorisation after trials on sufficient sample size: Par Panel

Any vaccine against COVID-19 should be granted emergency use authorisation only after proper consideration and conducting its trials on a sufficient sample size, a parliamentary panel chaired by senior Congress leader Anand Sharma has recom...

Vietnam says to meet U.S. trade officials, talks 'extremely important'

Vietnamese and U.S. officials will meet late this month to discuss trade issues, Vietnams government said on Monday, after the U.S. Treasury last week labelled the Southeast Asian country a currency manipulator. Vietnam regretted the USTR U...

ISL: Odisha seek maiden win, NorthEast look to bounce back

With only a point in their kitty from six games, Odisha FC will be desperate to turn their fortunes around when they face NorthEast United in the Indian Super League here on Tuesday. The Bhubaneswar-based side is lying at the bottom of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020