Piramal Realty Introduces First-of-its-kind Home Loan Scheme

Introduces 0% interest on home loans until March 2022Mumbai, Maharashtra, India(NewsVoir)Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of Piramal Group, has introduced a first-of-its-kind 0% interest on home loan scheme for prospective home buyers. Under the current scheme consumers will be able to finance their dreams homes without any interest burden until March 2022. Homebuyers can avail the unique offer on a first come first serve basis Piramal Realty's premium projects at Mahalaxmi (Piramal Mahalaxmi), Byculla (Piramal Aranya) and Mulund (Piramal Revanta). Under the current offer, consumers can avail an additional pre-booking benefit across select inventory at Piramal Mahalaxmi, Piramal Aranya and Piramal Revanta. Additional interventions by the government has led to a strong recovery in residential real estate with a growth of 67 percent year-on-year (YoY) over same month last year, boosted by stamp duty cut and the festive period of Diwali. Commenting on the announcement, Gaurav Sawhney, Chief Operating Officer, Piramal Realty, said, ''Finances are one of the critical decision-making aspects for homebuyers, and we aim to ease off their worries through this unique proposition by relieving prospective homebuyers of their interest rate burden. With the reduction in stamp duty, depreciation of Indian Rupee and our offer on home loans at 0% interest this is a perfect time for homebuyers to finalize on their prospective homes. Through this offer, we hope to boost demand amongst homebuyers and are confident that the scheme will attract domestic residents as well as NRIs.'' COVID-19 has changed the preferences of individuals emphasizing on the need of owning a home from a reputed developer. As a company, Piramal Realty has consistently set gold standards in customer-centricity. Piramal Realty has always envisioned fulfilling the dreams of its homebuyers by customizing and offering one-of-a-kind schemes catering to meet its customer's needs. About Piramal RealtyFounded in 2012, Piramal Realty, the real estate development arm of Piramal Group is one of India's leading developers with 17 mn sq. ft. of residential and commercial under development in and around Mumbai. In 2015, Warburg Pincus and Goldman Sachs two of the world's most respected private equity investors invested $235 million dollars for a minority stake in the company. Piramal Realty aims to be the gold standard in design, quality, safety and customer centricity in both residential and commercial real estate. Piramal Realty's developments, while being cutting edge and contemporary, focus on embracing a more intuitive definition of luxury, which celebrates nature, greenery, space, light, ventilation, art, culture and community living

