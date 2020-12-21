Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sensex tanks 1,407 pts as new COVID-19 strain in UK triggers global selloff

Equity benchmark Sensex plummeted 1,407 points on Monday as panic over a new strain of coronavirus in the UK led to a massive selloff in global equities.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 16:06 IST
Sensex tanks 1,407 pts as new COVID-19 strain in UK triggers global selloff
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark Sensex plummeted 1,407 points on Monday as panic over a new strain of coronavirus in the UK led to a massive selloff in global equities. The 30-share BSE index plunged 1,406.73 points or 3 per cent to close at 45,553.96. The broader NSE Nifty crashed 432.15 points or 3.14 per cent to 13,328.40.

All Sensex components ended in the red, with ONGC leading the pack by tanking around 9 per cent. IndusInd Bank, M&M, SBI, NTPC, ITC, Axis Bank and PowerGrid shed up to 7 per cent. ''Domestic equities witnessed sharp selling pressure today and wiped out more than Rs 7 trillion of investors' wealth in a single day,'' said Binod Modi, Head- Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Concerns of new COVID-19 strain in the UK and emerging doubts over efficacy of COVID-19 vaccination dented investors' sentiments globally, he said, adding that Indian market was among the worst performers as profit-booking also took place at higher levels. Notably, volatility index witnessed sharp jump of 25 per cent, indicating more volatility ahead, he asserted.

Several European countries, including France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria and Italy, have banned flights from the UK with the British government warning that the potent new strain of the virus was ''out of control''. The UK has imposed a stringent new stay-at-home lockdown from Sunday in London and other regions. India too has suspended all flights from the UK between December 23-31.

Stock exchanges in Paris, Frankfurt and London were trading up to 2.50 per lower in early deals. Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong and Tokyo ended in the red, while Shanghai and Seoul settled with mild gains. Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures plummetted 5.30 per cent to USD 49.49 per barrel.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Egypt reports bird flu outbreaks in rural area

Local authorities in rural Egypt have declared a state of emergency after detecting two outbreaks of bird flu. Nagy Awad, head of the veterinary agency in the southwestern province of al-Wadi al-Gedid, said Sunday that avian influenza was d...

Poland not planning quarantine for those crossing land borders from EU

Poland does not plan to introduce quarantine for people crossing land borders from the European Union, a government spokesman said on Monday, but flights from Britain to Poland will be suspended from midnight on Monday until further notice....

Delhi court orders framing of charges related to terrorism against Kashmiri separatist Aasiya Andrabi and others.

Delhi court orders framing of charges related to terrorism against Kashmiri separatist Aasiya Andrabi and others....

Jammu NC leaders assail ED action against Abdullah, accuse BJP of political vendetta

National Conference NC leaders here on Monday assailed the attachment of properties of party president Farooq Abdullah and said the action was political vendetta aimed at weakening the political party of Jammu and Kashmir. The Enforcement D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020