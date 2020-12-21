Left Menu
Thomas Cook India survey says 89% people keen to 'resume travel'

Travel services firm Thomas Cook India and its Group firm SOTC Travel on Monday said that 89 per cent of respondents in a survey conducted by them across tier-1 and 2 cities in India displayed keen interest to resume travel, revealing resurgence of consumer confidence.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 16:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Travel services firm Thomas Cook India and its Group firm SOTC Travel on Monday said that 89 per cent of respondents in a survey conducted by them across tier-1 and 2 cities in India displayed keen interest to resume travel, revealing resurgence of consumer confidence. Thomas Cook India and its group company surveyed over 2,700 customers to identify emerging consumer behaviours and trends that will drive travel preferences during the COVID-19 era, a joint survey report, enclosed with a regulatory filing, said. ''A combination of lockdown fatigue and strong pent-up demand, coupled with positive sentiment due to announcements on the vaccine saw 89 per cent respondents displaying keen interest to resume travel,'' it added. About 67 per cent respondents are willing to travel in the next 6 months while 33 per cent indicated that they would wait for the launch of the vaccine, according to the survey.

''Respondents continue to display an increasing focus on hygiene and safety - with 93 per cent respondents highlighting this as the most important factor while deciding a holiday,'' Thomas Cook India said. Out of the 2,700 respondents across the tier I and tier II cities, 52 per cent stated that they are likely to take a domestic holiday, while 48 per cent of respondents likely to take an international holiday, it added.

With health and safety topping the priority list in travel decisions, 73 per cent respondents said that they are willing to increase spends to ensure higher levels of health and safety on their holiday, the filing said. In the absence of their annual summer vacation and short breaks this year, Indians are also opting for a longer duration of stay, it added.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

