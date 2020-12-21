Left Menu
Development News Edition

NephroPlus bags USD 100 mn tender for dialysis programme from Uzbekistan

The Uzbekistan government has awarded the tender to the company to finance, construct, equip, train personnel, and operate four large dialysis centres in Tashkent, Karakalpakstan and Khorezm regions with an aim to deliver quality dialysis services for over 1,100 patients, NephroPlus said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 18:13 IST
NephroPlus bags USD 100 mn tender for dialysis programme from Uzbekistan

Dialysis services provider NephroPlus on Monday said it has won a tender of over USD 100 million (around Rs 740 crore) to build and operate a comprehensive dialysis programme for Uzbekistan. The Uzbekistan government has awarded the tender to the company to finance, construct, equip, train personnel, and operate four large dialysis centres in Tashkent, Karakalpakstan and Khorezm regions with an aim to deliver quality dialysis services for over 1,100 patients, NephroPlus said in a statement. For this project, NephroPlus will establish a 100 per cent owned local subsidiary, and the key resources from India will implement and supervise international standard clinical protocols to improve quality of dialysis care in that country, it added.

As part of this contract, the company will be building the largest dialysis centre in Asia to serve 750 plus patients in the capital city of Tashkent, NephroPlus said. ''The NephroPlus team has done a wonderful job in competing with several of the world's largest dialysis networks and winning the USD 100+ million tender based on our strong technical expertise and efficient operational model,'' NephroPlus Founder and CEO Vikram Vuppala said.

The project will also significantly benefit the rural patients, as NephroPlus will introduce the first-ever Home Dialysis program in that country, the statement said. ''We look forward to offering a comprehensive suite of renal services in Uzbekistan including Incenter dialysis, Home dialysis, Fistula procedures, oversight of lab investigations and pharmacy services,'' NephroPlus Co-Founder Kamal D Shah said.

NephroPlus operates 240 dialysis centres in 135 cities across 3 countries..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Monkey rescue centre opened in Telangana

A monkey rescue and rehabilitation centre, the countrys second such facility, has been opened in Nirmal district in Telangana. The centre, where monkeys caught from human habitations would be sheltered temporarily, was the first such facili...

SpiceJet to start Mumbai-Male flights from Thursday '

SpiceJet on Monday said it will start operating flights on Mumbai-Male route in a phased manner from December 24. These flights will operate under the bilateral air bubble arrangement established between India and the Maldives, the airline ...

MRG School the 1st Future Ready NEP Compliant School Collaborates with Shri Educare Ltd.

Delhi, IndiaNewsVoirMRG School is the first senior secondary School in Delhi that shall promote the value based education of The Shriram Schools, Delhi Gurugram in collaboration with Shri Educare Ltd. The academic collaboration with Shri E...

Crash Landing on You Season 2: Plot may deal with political unrest between North & South Korea

These days, the South Korean TV series fans are recalling Crash Landing on You for completing one year of its premiere. Now this series has been recorded as the highest rated tvN drama and the third highest-rated South Korean TV drama in ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020