Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moneyboxx raises Rs 10 cr from 3 NBFCs

Moneyboxx Finance, an NBFC that provides small-ticket loans to micro and small enterprises, on Monday said it has raised Rs 10 crore from BlackSoil Capital, Caspian Impact Investments, and Ashv Finance.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 18:42 IST
Moneyboxx raises Rs 10 cr from 3 NBFCs

Moneyboxx Finance, an NBFC that provides small-ticket loans to micro and small enterprises, on Monday said it has raised Rs 10 crore from BlackSoil Capital, Caspian Impact Investments, and Ashv Finance. With the current round of fundraising, Moneyboxx has so far raised Rs 20 crore during the current financial year and is targeting to raise a total of over Rs 80 crore from various lenders by the end of March 2021, the non-banking financial company (NBFC) said in a statement.

Moneboxx plans to utilise the proceeds to support its disbursement target of Rs 75 crore in the current financial year, which will be two times of its lending in 2019-20, it said. ''The funds will help us further our cause of supporting the deserving micro enterprises and create a positive impact in this segment,'' said Deepak Aggarwal, co-CEO and chief financial officer, Moneyboxx Finance.

He further said the firm's collection efficiency was 95 per cent during moratorium and over 99 per cent from September onwards despite COVID-19 challenges. It is testimony to the fact that if underwriting and collection processes are robust, it is possible to create same or even better quality of book, he added. BlackSoil Capital has completed over 45 deals in this space and disbursed about Rs 450 crore already in the past four years of operations. Caspian provides customised debt solutions to enterprises. Moneyboxx started operations in February 2019 and has 22 branches spread across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. It plans to open 24 new branches in the next financial year.

The firm focuses on disbursing small-ticket unsecured business loans to individual borrowers (livestock, kirana, traders, micro-manufacturers in tier-2 and tier-3 cities) with loans ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 3 lakh mostly for 24 months tenure. Shares of Moneyboxx Finance closed at Rs 51.40 apiece on the BSE, up 4.90 per cent..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico adds 6,870 new COVID-19 cases

Mexico City Mexico, December 21 ANIXinhua Mexico reported 6,870 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 326 more deaths on Sunday, bringing the national caseload to 1,320,545 and death toll to 118,202, said the health ministry.A total of 978,00...

CBI brings out updated crime manual after 15 yrs

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI has brought out a revised crime manual after 15 years by keeping sight of latest developments in law, investigation techniques and procedures. The crime manual, which has Standard Operating Procedures...

Japan govt board: data on efficacy of COVID-19 drug candidate Avigan is inconclusive

The Japanese Health Ministry said on Monday its medical review board concluded that clinical trial data to determine the efficacy of Fujifilm Holdings Corps COVID-19 drug candidate Avigan is inconclusive. The review board will re-examine Av...

Plea claims discrepancies in NEET OMR sheets, HC seeks NTA stand

The Delhi High Court Monday sought National Testing Agencys NTA reply on a plea claiming major discrepancies in the OMR sheets uploaded with regard to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test UG 2020 conducted in September. Justice Jayant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020