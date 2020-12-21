Night curfew in Maha civic corporation areas from Dec 22-Jan 5

The Maharashtra government on Monday declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas of the state from December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary measure amid mounting fears about a new coronavirus variant spreading in Britain. According to an official statement here, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting in the light of the situation in the UK.

It was decided at the meeting that a night curfew will be imposed in municipal corporation areas between 11 and 6 am from December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary measure, it said. The statement said it has also been decided to put in institutional quarantine for 14 days those who arrive at the states airports from European and West Asian countries.

Passengers coming to Maharashtra, the state worst-hit by COVID-19, from other countries will be home quarantined, it added..