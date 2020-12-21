L&T inaugurates AM Naik Tower in Mumbai

Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said it has inaugurated the 'AM Naik Tower', a corporate office tower located at its Powai campus. ''A smart, digitally advanced, green corporate office tower dedicated on the occasion of completing 55 years of service to the company by L&T Group Chairman AM Naik,'' the company said in a statement.

The corporate office tower is one of the most advanced, digitally smart and green buildings in India that provides choicest modern amenities for its employees and visitors, it said. With a total built-up area of 1.03 million sq ft, it will be hosting 4,500 group employees availing modern amenities such as 300-seater hi-tech multipurpose hall, 800-seater food court, well-equipped gymnasium, digital library, immersive training rooms and a special lounge. L&T MD and CEO S N Subrahmanyan said, ''This newly inaugurated 'AM Naik Tower' is a befitting acknowledgement of his (Naik's) stupendous 55 years of service and contributions to the group.'' ''The tower will pave the way to bring in further synergies across businesses, group companies and corporate functions by hosting multiple group offices at one location,'' added Subrahmanyan.

Located at the junction of Saki Vihar road and Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) in the central part of Mumbai, the AM Naik Tower is a 15-storey building with two parking levels having about 800 car parking bays. The tower possesses several smart features, including integrated security management system with command and control centre, an IOT-based building management system, a mobile app for employees and facility managers, smart workplaces, digital ceilings with occupancy-based heating, among others. In another statement, L&T said its defence arm has been awarded the 'Green Channel Status' for naval weapon delivery systems by DGQA, Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The grant of Green Channel Certificate to a firm provides deemed registration status, waiver of pre-dispatch inspection and acceptance of stores under the supplying firm's guarantee or warranty against the contracts concluded by various procurement agencies under MoD. ''L&T Defence, the defence arm of Larsen & Toubro, India's leading engineering, procurement and construction projects, manufacturing, defence and services conglomerate, has been awarded the coveted 'Green Channel Status' for major Naval weapon delivery systems from the Directorate General Quality Assurance (DGQA), MoD, Government of India,'' L&T said. The status was accorded after stringent audits of its production facilities, quality systems, and products, carried out by the DGQA, it added.

Rear Admiral Atul Khanna, Additional Director General and Head of Naval Quality Assurance, on Monday formally awarded the 'Green Channel Status' to L&T Defence team in the presence J D Patil, Whole Time Director (Defence & Smart Technologies) and member of the Board. Those present included Sudhir Mishra, CEO & MD, BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited, senior officers from Naval headquarters, and from the quality assurance establishments, it added.