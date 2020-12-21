Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain to ban all entries from UK except for Spanish nationals and residents

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 21-12-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 19:51 IST
Spain to ban all entries from UK except for Spanish nationals and residents
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Spain will ban all travellers from Britain except Spanish nationals and residents from entering the country from Tuesday amid concerns over a rapidly spreading new strain of the coronavirus, the Spanish government said on Monday.

Controls at the border with Gibraltar, where at least one case of the new COVID-19 variant has already been detected, will be stepped up, the government added in a statement. It said the entry ban for non-residents had been coordinated with neighbouring Portugal, which announced its decision late on Sunday.

Also Read: Spanish police arrest two for selling drugs to finance race war

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Happy to captain SA in Tests until right candidate is found, says de Kock

South Africa captain Quinton de Kock on Monday revealed he agreed to lead the Test side as a short term measure until the selectors find the right candidate for the top job. The wicketkeeper batsman, who leads the side in white-ball cricket...

EU regulator gives conditional approval to COVID-19 vaccine

The European Medicines Agency recommended conditional approval for a coronavirus vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer to be used across the European Union, weeks after the shot was first granted permission under emergency provisions in ...

COVID-19: Rs 8.8 cr recovered in fines from violators in Guj

Fines to the tune of Rs 8.82 crore have been collected between December 14 and 20 by police in Gujarat from people violating the mask rule amid the coronavirus outbreak and those spitting in public, an official said on Monday. A release iss...

Coronavirus vaccine will be equally effective against new mutant of coronavirus: CSIR DG

The coronavirus vaccines will be equally effective against the new mutant of the virus and there is no reason to panic, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research Director General Shekhar Mande said on Monday. He said the transmissibili...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020