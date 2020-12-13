Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spanish police arrest two for selling drugs to finance race war

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 16:31 IST
Spanish police arrest two for selling drugs to finance race war

Two men were arrested for selling drugs to buy weapons to plan a future race war, Spanish police said on Sunday. The men, who were not named, intended to buy weapons and create "isolated white supremacist groups", police said.

In a raid, police found a Nazi flag and other white supremacist symbols. Officers also discovered messages made by the suspects on social media that praised Brenton Tarrant, an Australian who shot dead 51 Muslims in Christchurch, New Zealand, in March 2019.

"In messages on the internet, they expressed the intention to get arms and prepare what they called a race war with the intention to carry out some form of attack," a police statement said. The men appeared in court in Lleida in Catalonia to face charges of race hate crimes, possession of arms and explosives, support for racist terrorism and offences against public health. They were released on bail.

The arrests were carried out in Ronda in Andalusia and Pamplona in northwestern Spain. Two other men arrests were made in 2019 and in September in Lleida in Catalonia.

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Won't comment on Pranab Mukherjee's book before reading in full: Cong leaders

Senior Congress leaders have said its premature to comment on the new book by late former President Pranab Mukherjee which presented a critical point of view for the party without reading it in full. Former union minister M Veerappa Moily, ...

Germany to impose stricter lockdown to battle COVID-19

Germany will close most stores from Wednesday until at least Jan. 10, cutting short the busy Christmas shopping season, as it tightens coronavirus restrictions and tries to rein in the spread of the disease, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on...

Riz Ahmed deserves best actor Oscar nomination for 'Sound of Metal', says director Darius Marder

Sound of Metal director Darius Marder says it will be a profound statement for Muslims around the world if his films lead star Riz Ahmed bags an Oscar nomination in the best actor in a leading role category at the 93rd Academy Awards. The m...

Four held with 1.5 kgs gold biscuits in JK's Reasi

The police have arrested four people and seized gold biscuits weighing 1.5 kgs in Jammu and Kashmirs Reasi district, officials said on Sunday. The accused were part of a gang which used to bring gold from Guwahati and sell it at various pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020