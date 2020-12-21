Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss ban UK, South Africa travellers, believe mutant virus is circulating

Swiss officials who banned travel from Britain and South Africa on Monday on fear of mutant coronavirus variants that are spreading rapidly in those countries believe a new strain is likely already in Switzerland, despite not having detected it. The Swiss government, among nations to levy travel restrictions, ordered people who have entered the country from the United Kingdom and South Africa since Dec. 14 to undergo a 10-day quarantine and imposed a general entry ban for foreign nationals from the countries.

Reuters | Bern | Updated: 21-12-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 20:39 IST
Swiss ban UK, South Africa travellers, believe mutant virus is circulating
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Swiss officials who banned travel from Britain and South Africa on Monday on fear of mutant coronavirus variants that are spreading rapidly in those countries believe a new strain is likely already in Switzerland, despite not having detected it.

The Swiss government, among nations to levy travel restrictions, ordered people who have entered the country from the United Kingdom and South Africa since Dec. 14 to undergo a 10-day quarantine and imposed a general entry ban for foreign nationals from the countries. The Swiss cabinet joined several countries in suspending travel for Britons after Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the mutated variant, up to 70% more transmissible, had been identified.

Though a mutant virus has yet to be found in Switzerland, officials said travel between the two countries in recent days and weeks means such a new strain is here but has likely simply not shown up in testing or on Swiss scientists' radar. "The virus, unfortunately, is one step ahead of us again," Patrick Mathys, assistant head of communicable diseases at the Federal Ministry of Health, told a news conference two days after Swiss regulators approved Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine against COVID-19.

Asked if Switzerland was overreacting, Mathys said there was already growing evidence that the mutant form of the virus could spread from person to person quickly, necessitating quick action to prevent an explosion of new cases. "We know too little about the coronavirus, and we know even less about this mutant form," he said. "But there are reliable signs emerging that it is more infectious."

Swiss officials said there were no plans to organise evacuation charter flights for Swiss stranded abroad, and that they were considering mass testing for thousands of Britons in hotspots like Verbier, a ski area popular with British tourists. Goods transport to and from Britain was still allowed, though the closure of the Channel Tunnel has exacerbated trade.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BCCI AGM set to approve 10-team IPL but only from 2022 edition

The BCCIs all-powerful general body will give approval to a 10-team Indian Premier League during its Annual General Body Meeting on Thursday but it will only materialise in 2022 instead of the current year. One of the major points in the ag...

U.S. imposes Cuba, Nicaragua-related sanctions on people, companies

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on three Nicaraguan officials over their support for leftist President Daniel Ortegas government.President Donald Trumps administration has kept up a steady stream of sanctions announcements sin...

Italy reports 10,872 new coronavirus cases on Monday, 415 deaths

Italy reported 415 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 352 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections decreased to 10,872 from 15,104, reflecting the customary decline in testing over the week...

Farmer unions likely to decide on Centre's talks offer on Tuesday, appeal Bihar farmers to join stir on MSP issue; Kerala calls special assembly session

Agitating farmers on Monday claimed that there is nothing new in the Centres latest letter to them seeking a date for the next round of talks, as they held a day-long relay hunger strike at all protest sites on Delhis borders with Haryana a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020