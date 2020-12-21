Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google partners Sheroes to support 500 rural women entrepreneurs

80 per cent of them started working on their digital presence and one of the participants had a working website within months, Google India said in a statement.Google has now joined hands with Sheroes to scale this to 500 rural women entrepreneurs by connecting them with experts, urban women entrepreneurs in the same or adjacent industries and enabling access to the right resources, guidance and mentorship over a six-month period, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 20:44 IST
Google partners Sheroes to support 500 rural women entrepreneurs
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Google India on Monday said it has partnered with Sheroes to support 500 rural women entrepreneurs by connecting them with experts and enabling access to resources, guidance and mentorship. Last year, the tech major had started a small pilot for an accelerator programme for 10 women entrepreneurs in rural India across its Internet Saathi network.

The programme centered around solving for basic business issues like customer acquisition, selling and marketing, digital presence, management and self confidence. ''Within three months, we saw a rise in confidence among the participants and the women went back and applied the learning to their businesses. 80 per cent of them started working on their digital presence and one of the participants had a working website within months,'' Google India said in a statement.

Google has now joined hands with Sheroes to scale this to 500 rural women entrepreneurs by connecting them with experts, urban women entrepreneurs in the same or adjacent industries and enabling access to the right resources, guidance and mentorship over a six-month period, it added. In 2015, the Internet Saathi programme was initiated in collaboration with Tata Trusts to bring basic digital literacy skills to women in Indian villages and have them become informal teachers for other women in their communities. Since then, the programme has touched over 30 million women across the country.

In a separate statement, Google said it has launched new insight tools for the travel industry. 'Travel Insights with Google' is a website that provides demand trends to sector participants, whether they are a chain of hotels, a small travel startup, or a booking agent.

Travel Insights with Google will help better understand pent-up travel demand and leverage insights from these tools for businesses to position themselves for recovery, the statement said. Based on user search data, the Travel Insights with Google tool can point to two kinds of time-specific trends (Destination Insights and Hotel Insights), increasing confidence in decision making in this dynamic period, it added.

In addition, the website also hosts the Travel Analytics Center. Available to Google's commercial partners in the travel sector, this will enable these organisations to combine their own Google account data with broader Google demand data and insights to give a clearer picture of how to manage their operations and find opportunities to reach potential visitors, the statement said.

''The pandemic has had a direct, immediate and continuing impact on the travel industry...Our Travel Insights with Google tool recognises that, and amidst this volatility, provides players real-time, actionable analysis of travel intention and sentiment, domestically and from overseas, for better and more agile decision making,'' Roma Datta Chobey, Director - Travel at Google India, said. She added that this tool will accelerate the digitisation of those in the industry that have been operating offline as going online is now an essential requirement for recovery.

In August this year, Google had partnered with FICCI towards upskilling Travel MSMEs (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) on digital, sharing insights on changing consumer trends, and providing a roadmap to help the travel and tourism sector digitise their business. In addition to the Travel Insights tools, the website will also be a one-stop destination for other Google resources, including skills training courses through Grow with Google, Digital Garage and Google for Small Business, and our tourism Acceleration Programme with the UN World Tourism Organisation.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BCCI AGM set to approve 10-team IPL but only from 2022 edition

The BCCIs all-powerful general body will give approval to a 10-team Indian Premier League during its Annual General Body Meeting on Thursday but it will only materialise in 2022 instead of the current year. One of the major points in the ag...

U.S. imposes Cuba, Nicaragua-related sanctions on people, companies

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on three Nicaraguan officials over their support for leftist President Daniel Ortegas government.President Donald Trumps administration has kept up a steady stream of sanctions announcements sin...

Italy reports 10,872 new coronavirus cases on Monday, 415 deaths

Italy reported 415 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 352 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections decreased to 10,872 from 15,104, reflecting the customary decline in testing over the week...

Farmer unions likely to decide on Centre's talks offer on Tuesday, appeal Bihar farmers to join stir on MSP issue; Kerala calls special assembly session

Agitating farmers on Monday claimed that there is nothing new in the Centres latest letter to them seeking a date for the next round of talks, as they held a day-long relay hunger strike at all protest sites on Delhis borders with Haryana a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020