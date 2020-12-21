Left Menu
Wife of Navy officer killed in Vikramaditya fire to join Army

PTI | Indore | Updated: 21-12-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 21:04 IST
Wife of Navy officer killed in Vikramaditya fire to join Army
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The wife of a Navy officer who died in a fire on board aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya last year said on Monday that she had cleared the Services Selection Board interview and was all set to join the Army as a tribute to her braveheart husband. Lieutenant Commander Dharmendra Singh Chauhan, hailing from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh, was killed while fighting a fire on board the aircraft carrier in Karwar in Karnataka on April 26, 2019, just a few weeks after he married Karuna Singh on March 10.

Karuna told PTI she would be joining the Officers Training Academy in Chennai on January 7 for 11 months of training after which she will be inducted into the Army as an officer. ''I am proud of the martyrdom of my husband. I want to don the uniform to feel what ignites the indomitable spirit of sacrifice among soldiers like my husband,'' she said.

Karuna, who hails from Agra, said she had resigned her job as assistant professor in Dayalbagh Educational Institute there on Saturday..

