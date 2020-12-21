Sudan bans travel from countries with new coronavirus variant from Wednesday

Sudan bans travel from countries with new coronavirus variant from WednesdayReuters | Cairo | Updated: 21-12-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 21:16 IST
Sudan will ban travellers from Britain, the Netherlands and South Africa from Dec. 23 due to the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus, the head of the civil aviation authority told Reuters on Monday.
The ban will last three weeks subject to renewal and more countries could be added to the list as the situation develops, Ibrahim Adlan said.