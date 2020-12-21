Belgium extends UK travel ban for 24 hours - VRT

Belgium decided on Monday to extend its travel ban on planes and trains coming from Britain for a further 24 hours until the end of Tuesday in a bid to keep out a new strain of the coronavirus, VRT broadcaster and Belga news agency reported.

In addition, only Belgian residents will be allowed to enter the country from Dec. 23 to 31. From Jan. 1, other people will be allowed to enter if they present proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test. Freight traffic remains permitted.

Britain on Saturday tightened its own COVID-19 restrictions, saying a new strain of the virus was responsible for spiralling infection numbers.

