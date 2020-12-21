Left Menu
Gaurav Trehan to head KKR India's PE biz

Trehan has spent more than 15 years in the industry, and evaluated and executed private equity transactions across a diverse range of sectors in India, the statement said.

Updated: 21-12-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 21:46 IST
Global buyout major KKR on Monday said Gaurav Trehan, a recent hire from rival TPG, is taking over as the head of its private equity business in India. KKR India chief executive Sanjay Nayar, who has been with the private equity fund since 2009, will transition to a new role as the chairman, a statement said. Trehan joined KKR earlier this year from TPG Capital Asia, where he was a partner in the India office. He will head KKR's private equity business in India. ''We are grateful to Sanjay for his role in establishing our business in India, partnering with and empowering local entrepreneurs to build their businesses into local and global champions, making KKR a leading investor in India, and helping to grow our Asia Pacific business,'' Joseph Bae, KKR's co-president and co-chief operating officer, said. KKR entered India in 2006 and established its Mumbai office in 2009. It has so far deployed USD 5.8 billion in private equity bets and USD 10 billion across other assets, as per the statement. It has invested nearly USD 3 billion in the country this year itself, including bets on Reliance Industries' retail and telecom ventures, and a majority stake in JB Chemicals. From December 31, Nayar will ''advise and assist KKR's India business'' by leveraging his connectivity and experience across the country, and Bae said the company is looking forward to his continued support in the new role. Nayar serves as a director on KKR's portfolio companies, including Radiant LifeCare, Max Healthcare Institute, Avendus Capital, Max Financial Services, Ramky Enviro Engineers, and Sterlite Investment Managers, as per his profile on KKR's website. He was a director on the board of Cafe Coffee Day Enterprises before resigning in November 2019. Trehan has spent more than 15 years in the industry, and evaluated and executed private equity transactions across a diverse range of sectors in India, the statement said. He has worked in the mergers, acquisitions, and restructuring department of Morgan Stanley with a focus on the technology sector. ''With his strong investment acumen, relationship-oriented mindset, and his track record of creating value in companies, we are confident he (Trehan) will enable us to augment our ability to support the local economy and take homegrown businesses to the next phase of growth and development,'' said Ming Lu, head of KKR Asia Pacific.

