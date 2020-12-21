Left Menu
India holds immense potential for growth with focus on self- reliance: Industry body

The country holds immense potential for growth with the governments focus on self- reliance and the Indian Chamber of Commerce will work toward this mission, its new president Vikash Agarwal said on Monday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-12-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 21:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The country holds immense potential for growth with the government's focus on self- reliance and the Indian Chamber of Commerce will work toward this mission, its new president Vikash Agarwal said on Monday. Agarwal, president of knitwear maker Rupa & Company Ltd, took over as the head of the city-based industry chamber at its 92nd annual general meeting.

He is also director of Neo Metaliks Ltd, a foundry and steel grade pig iron producer. The chamber's theme for 2021 will be 'Empowering India: Today for Tomorrow', Aggarwal added.

