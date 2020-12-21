Left Menu
British Airways will screen JFK-bound passengers for coronavirus, New York governor says

His announcement comes as several countries closed their borders to Britain on Monday over fears of a highly infectious new coronavirus strain, causing travel chaos. Cuomo, who shares oversight of the airport through the state agency the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, has said the U.S. government should also stop flights from Britain.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-12-2020 23:01 IST
British Airways has agreed to allow only passengers who test negative for the novel coronavirus to fly to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday as international leaders reacted to news of a highly infectious new strain. Cuomo said he has also asked Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic to "voluntarily agree" to screen passengers on flights to Kennedy airport.

"If they do not agree voluntarily, then New York State will pursue other options," Cuomo said. The airlines could not immediately be reached for comment. His announcement comes as several countries closed their borders to Britain on Monday over fears of a highly infectious new coronavirus strain, causing travel chaos.

Cuomo, who shares oversight of the airport through the state agency the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, has said the U.S. government should also stop flights from Britain.

