Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai student's plan to return home from UK hits hurdle

Travel plan of Mayuresh Dharmadhikari, a Mumbai resident who is currently pursuing his MSc in the United Kingdom and wanted to return home following a surgery, went awry due to the suspension of flights from the European country till December 31.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 21-12-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 23:18 IST
Mumbai student's plan to return home from UK hits hurdle
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The travel plan of Mayuresh Dharmadhikari, a Mumbai resident who is currently pursuing his MSc in the United Kingdom and wanted to return home following surgery, went awry due to the suspension of flights from the European country till December 31. India has suspended all passenger flights connecting to the UK from Wednesday (December 22 midnight) till December 31 in the wake of the emergence of a mutated variant of the coronavirus in Britain, joining several other countries that have imposed a similar flight ban.

The 25-year-old student had booked his ticket to travel to Mumbai on December 25, but now he will have to wait longer to return home. Dharmadhikari, who went to Britain last year, is pursuing his MSc in finance and investment banking at the University of Hertfordshire.

''I have my Air India ticket booked from London to Mumbai on December 25. I woke up in the morning (local time) with news that all flights have been canceled and there is no option to fly to India. ''It was very urgent for me to fly to Mumbai as I underwent a surgery last week and due to the COVID-19 situation here, there was no response from the National Health Service (NHS),'' he told PTI through a text message on Monday.

Dharmadhikari said he tried to contact the Indian High Commission and the airline staff, but did not succeed. ''I am looking forward to rescheduling my travel plans if the suspension of the flight operations is not extended post-December 31,'' he added.

For the last few months, Vistara, Air India, British Airways, and Virgin Atlantic have been operating a limited number of direct special flights between India and the UK under the bilateral air bubble arrangement between the two nations.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

FEATURE-Price of marriage pushes land out of reach in Sri Lanka

Italian police accuse cryptocurrency exchange boss of huge fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia, Rwanda send military support to Central Africa Republic to quell election violence

Rwanda and Russia have sent troops and supplies to the Central African Republic to help counter a surge in violence by rebel groups ahead of Sundays election, officials and a security source in Bangui said. Security forces and U.N. peacekee...

Canada's Ontario to go on province-wide lockdown on Dec 26

Ontario is announcing a province-wide lockdown because of a second wave of COVID-19 in Canadas most populous provinceThe lockdown will be put in place for southern Ontario from Dec. 26 until Jan. 23, but will lift for northern Ontario on Ja...

Maha: One held for raping and dumping minor girl in gunny bag

A four-year-old girl has been found unconscious in a gunny bag at Vasai in Maharashtras Palghar district, a police official said on Monday. After the girl was found on Sunday evening, the police took her for a medical examination which reve...

U.S. CDC reports 316,844 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Monday reported 17,790,376 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 197,616 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,584 to 316,844.The CDC report...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020