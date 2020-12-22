Left Menu
Development News Edition

Watch Your Health and Madhavbaug launch New Age Phygital Healthcare Platform to free India From the clutches of cardiovascular diseases

Watch Your Health, one of the leading tech startup companies with more than 10 lakh serviced clients served digitally across India in association with Madhavbaug, a leading chain of 255 cardiac care clinics and 2 hospitals with more than 10 lakhs clients treated over a decade, have launched a Unique New Age Phygital Healthcare platform.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-12-2020 10:39 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 10:39 IST
Watch Your Health and Madhavbaug launch New Age Phygital Healthcare Platform to free India From the clutches of cardiovascular diseases
Watch Your Health logo. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Watch Your Health, one of the leading tech startup companies with more than 10 lakh serviced clients served digitally across India in association with Madhavbaug, a leading chain of 255 cardiac care clinics and 2 hospitals with more than 10 lakhs clients treated over a decade, have launched a Unique New Age Phygital Healthcare platform. Both the companies with their unique set of expertise have together created a platform for Madhavbaug to drive treatment using Watch Your Health's digital expertise with Madhavbaug's decade-old expertise in Patient treatment. Data analysis and 120 plus National and International research papers submitted to universities like Lancet form has helped in the foundation of this platform.

This platform harnesses the rich data through Machine learning which helps in identifying patients' problems much faster, suggest the patient a program and helps the doctor track the patient much faster and take necessary action. "Our Expertise of digital journey with more than 10 Insurance companies have helped to broaden our vision, we are now advancing from user health and wellness space into patient treatment space and we hope we can influence lives and of course save lives of our fellow Indians," said Ratheesh Nair, CEO, Watch your health, on this occasion.

The app tracks day-to-day activities and diet intake including statistics like No. of steps, sleep duration, and No. of active hours without any input from patient and help patient with detailed analysis on his lifestyle pattern. With this the patient would know his/her adherence towards the program set by the doctor. The doctor on other hand can sit in his clinic and track patient adherence on diet, activities, medicine intake and other adherence as he has prescribed. The app also motivates patients and provide instant gratifications in form of badges and patient who is more disciplined would find his name in the wall of fame thus motivating other patients to achieve what seems unachievable.

"Madhavbaug has already proved the humongous benefits to the Heart patients when modern technology is integrated with research based Ayurveda. If it is added with technologies like machine learning and artificial intelligence and remote patient monitoring then it can be the best tool to free India from the clutches of cardiovascular diseases," said Rohit Sane, CEO, Madhavbaug. "As world is facing ongoing challenge of Covid-19 pandemic, we are now well versed with the fatalities affecting patients suffering from heart related problems. With the use of WYH Technology, Madhavbaug can scale the outreach program and provide end to end services with much-needed precision and value to the patient. Patient's will to get better is the prime objective and we seek his commitment to our program, rest is my job. Nothing makes me happier than to see a committed patient getting better day by day. My Mission seems more worthy when I see their loved one smile when the results are achieved," he added.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Italian police accuse cryptocurrency exchange boss of huge fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Embassy REIT raises Rs 3,680 cr to part fund acquisition of IT park

Embassy Office Parks REIT has raised Rs 3,680 crore USD 501 million through the sale of units to institutional investors and will use this amount to partly fund its acquisition of IT park Embassy TechVillage in Bengaluru. Embassy REIT is In...

Loss of anti-tumour protein may cause resistance to certain cancer therapies

The absence of a protein that works to prevent tumour formation may explain why some patients are resistant to common cancer therapy, according to Penn State College of Medicine researchers. They said that testing cancers for the presence o...

PM Narendra Modi releases special postal stamp to mark Aligarh Muslim University centenary celebrations.

PM Narendra Modi releases special postal stamp to mark Aligarh Muslim University centenary celebrations....

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dip as new COVID-19 strain darkens recovery prospects

Asian shares widened losses on Tuesday, extending a pullback from multi-year highs hit last week on fears a highly infectious new strain of COVID-19 that hit Britain could lead to a slower global economic recovery.Sentiment continue to sour...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020