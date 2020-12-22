Left Menu
Reuters | London | Updated: 22-12-2020 11:12 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 10:51 IST
UK, France to set out plan to restart freight -BBC
The United Kingdom and France will set out a plan to restart freight after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed on measures to reopen the French border, the BBC reported.

The measures will come into effect from Wednesday, the BBC said, citing French Europe Minister Clement Beaune.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

