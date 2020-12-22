UK, France to set out plan to restart freight -BBC

UK, France to set out plan to restart freight -BBCReuters | London | Updated: 22-12-2020 11:12 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 10:51 IST
The United Kingdom and France will set out a plan to restart freight after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed on measures to reopen the French border, the BBC reported.
The measures will come into effect from Wednesday, the BBC said, citing French Europe Minister Clement Beaune.
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- Emmanuel Macron
- French
- Boris Johnson
- Clement Beaune
ALSO READ
British mip-caps fall over no-deal Brexit fears
British mip-caps fall over no-deal Brexit fears
Frasers Group in talks to buy collapsed British retailer Debenhams
Ashley's Frasers Group eyes collapsed British retailer Debenhams
PM Narendra Modi in telephonic conversation with French president Emmanuel Macron conveys condolences for recent terror attacks in France.