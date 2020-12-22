Hotel nights booked in Spain in November crash 84%Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 22-12-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 13:39 IST
The number of nights booked by tourists in Spanish hotels fell 84% in November from the same month a year ago as coronavirus restrictions prevented many from travelling, data from the INE national statistics office showed on Tuesday.
The November data showed a slight deterioration from the 83% drop recorded in October.
