Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sadbhav Engineering lowest bidder for Rs 780 crore Surat Metro project

Infrastructure major Sadbhav Engineering has emerged as the lowest bidder by the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation for a Rs 779.83 project in Surat.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 22-12-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 13:52 IST
Sadbhav Engineering lowest bidder for Rs 780 crore Surat Metro project
The project will be executed in 30 months. Image Credit: ANI

Infrastructure major Sadbhav Engineering has emerged as the lowest bidder by the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation for a Rs 779.83 project in Surat. The project involves construction of 11.6 km elevated viaduct near Dream City and 10 stations for Surat Metro rail project.

It will be executed in 30 months by the joint venture company in which Sadbhav Engineering holds 74 per cent stake and S P Singla Constructions the balance 26 per cent. "The letter of award is expected soon from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation," Sadbhav Engineering said in a statement on Tuesday.

In October last year, the Sadbhav Group merged two of its listed entities -- Sadbhav Engineering and Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects -- to create a simplified corporate structure and better utilisation of resources. The merger followed Sadbhav Infrastructure's decision to sell its nine road assets to the infrastructure investment trust owned by Larsen & Toubro and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) for about Rs 6,610 crore.

At 1:30 pm on Tuesday, Sadbhav Engineering was trading 4.81 per cent higher on BSE Ltd at Rs 61 per unit. (ANI)

Also Read: Sadbhav Engineering JV lowest bidder for Rs 780-cr Surat Metro project

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 active caseload in country slumps below 3 lakh

Indias COVID-19 active caseload has fallen below 3 lakh, the lowest in 163 days and comprises just 2.90 per cent of the total infections, the Union Health Ministry said. The total active cases stand at 2,92,518. On July 12, the active cases...

Fijian govt takes swift action to help cyclone-affected farmers

Suva Fiji, December 22 ANIXinhua Fijis Ministry of Agriculture will provide farming materials to cyclone-affected farmers in the north, Agriculture Minister Mahendra Reddy said on Tuesday. The move came after tropical cyclone Yasa, the stro...

Gas pipeline blast kills one, destroys houses in western India

A blast at a gas pipeline in the western Indian state of Gujarat killed one person and injured two others early on Tuesday, authorities said. It was not immediately clear who ran the pipeline - state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp ONGC denied...

WHO calls meeting on new virus variant, European head says

The World Health Organization WHO will convene a meeting of members to discuss strategies to counter a new, more infectious coronavirus strain that emerged in Britain, its European chief said on Tuesday. He did not give a date for the meeti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020