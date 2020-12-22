Left Menu
CtrlS bags the World's first Golden Peacock Eco-Innovation Award for Datacenters

The past winners include Tata Steel, Mahindra Mahindra, and Reliance Industries.Instituted in 1991 by the Institute of Directors IOD, India, the Golden Peacock Awards is globally regarded as a Corporate Excellence benchmark.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-12-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 14:02 IST
HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CtrlS, Asia's Largest Rated-4 Hyperscale Datacenter provider, was awarded the prestigious Golden Peacock Award for Eco-Innovation. The company became the World's first datacenter to be awarded in the datacenter category. In the past, CtrlS has bagged several awards in Datacenter energy efficiency and Innovation from Confederation of Indian Industries (CII). The jury selected CtrlS Datacenters, after having evaluated 234 companies on parameters such as innovation, environment, health and safety, energy conservation, and impact on climate Change. The winners in other than data center category include Tata Motors (ERC), ITC, JSW Cement, and ITC Life Sciences & Technology Centre. The past winners include Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Reliance Industries.

Instituted in 1991 by the Institute of Directors (IOD), India, the Golden Peacock Awards is globally regarded as a Corporate Excellence benchmark. It follows a transparent five step evaluation process of evaluation by expert evaluators, site visit to validate and rate the nominees, finalization of winners, and finally award the winners. CtrlS focused on rightsizing of equipment and operations combined with 80 innovations in energy efficiency resulting in industry lowest PUE of 1.36. Besides energy efficiency, the company also focused on toxicity and carbon footprint reduction by exercising control on usage of hazardous substances, adoption of eco-friendly chemicals, and optimum consumption of water thus contributing to United Nations SDG goals.

Celebrating this achievement, Mr. Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder & CEO of CtrlS said, ''We are delighted and proud to receive the prestigious Golden Peacock Eco-Innovation Award. This recognition is a testament to our continued commitment to excellence in energy efficiency, sustainability and addressing the critical environmental challenges.'' Complementing the team for their efforts, he added, ''This achievement is a true recognition of our team's efforts for having deployed extraordinary effort in eco-innovation benefitting the customers, shareholders, stakeholders and planet earth.'' About CtrlS: CtrlS is Asia's Largest Rated 4 Hyperscale Data Center provider, serving 60 of the Fortune 500 Companies including 4,000 customers worldwide operating one million square feet of data center space spread across seven data centers located in Mumbai, Noida, Bangalore, and Hyderabad. The company is in the process of building addition 5 million square feet of Rated-4 Hyperscale data center facilities in the country. About Golden Peacock Awards: Golden Peacock Awards, instituted by the Institute of Directors (IOD), India in 1991, are now regarded as a benchmark of Corporate Excellence worldwide. No other Business Award today receives the kind of recognition and adulation among peers that Golden Peacock does. The purpose of the awards is to create a competition for raising overall performance standards and recognize the achievements of the best performing organizations.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1328511/CtrlS_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

