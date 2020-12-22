Left Menu
Development News Edition

With increase in FDI flows, ICICI Bank ups focus on MNCs

The second largest private sector lender is looking at services beyond credit needs of such overseas corporates with an eye on the fee income possibilities, its executive director Vishakha Mulye told reporters.It already serves about 1,500 MNCs out of an overall market of up to 5,000 companies, she said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 15:12 IST
With increase in FDI flows, ICICI Bank ups focus on MNCs
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

With the increase in foreign direct investment into the country, ICICI Bank on Tuesday said it is upping its focus on serving the multinational companies (MNCs). The second largest private sector lender is looking at services beyond credit needs of such overseas corporates with an eye on the fee income possibilities, its executive director Vishakha Mulye told reporters.

It already serves about 1,500 MNCs out of an overall market of up to 5,000 companies, she said. Mulye said factors like aversion to China, favourable demographics and an improvement in the overall ease of doing business is leading many companies to look at investing in India, leading to an increase in foreign direct investment (FDI).

FDI flows were at USD 30 billion in the first half of the year despite the pandemic, as against the USD 43 billion last year, she said. The bank, which has been witnessing a robust growth in its MNCs business, on Tuesday announced a dedicated offering for the segment to further accelerate on the segment, Mulye said.

The 'Infinite India' service is an online platform aimed at foreign companies looking to set up shop in India and offers services like facilitating incorporation and corporate filings, Mulye said, stating that operating in India is complex for an overseas company. The bank will also get access to the dealer and vendor ecosystem of the company through such a relationship, she said, stressing that it is not credit needs alone which it is targeting to serve.

She said this also blends well with its overall strategy of sticking to the India-centric business from abroad. When asked about the recent changes on the current account front and how it will affect such an initiative, Mulye said it will not impact because the credit needs of such new to India MNCs are very limited as they are sufficiently capitalised.

The bank has devoted a dedicated team of professionals, which includes both shifting in-house resources and also hiring new employees with established relationships to help in the MNCs vertical, she said. Extending services like acting as an authorised dealer for both inward and outward remittances, payments and collections services can also help it garner fees, she said.

The bank was the first to launch offshore non-deliverable forwards contracts on the rupee after the RBI allowed the IFSC units to dabble in it, Mulye said, adding that it commands an over 30 per cent share of the market at present..

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australian regulator delays decision on Google-Fitbit merger

Australias competition regulator on Tuesday delayed for three months its decision on Googles plan to buy fitness gadget maker Fitbit for 2.1 billion despite the European Union giving conditional approval to the deal. The European Union regu...

Suresh Raina, Sussanne Khan held in raid at Mumbai club

Thirty four persons including cricketer Suresh Raina and Bollywood celebrity Sussanne Khan were arrested after a raid at a posh club near the Mumbai airport on Tuesday for violating social distancing norms, police said. Those arrested in th...

Sterling back to $1.33 but remains under pressure amid virus mutation, Brexit

Sterling fell on Tuesday as Britain remained stuck in COVID-19 isolation due to a new coronavirus strain, although it recovered from a 10-day low as hopes of progress in Brexit talks helped to take some pressure off.With days to the end of ...

Samsung unveils 'AirDresser' in India for Rs 1.10 lakh

South Korean tech giant Samsung on Tuesday introduced its advanced smart clothing care solution AirDresser in India for Rs 1.10 lakh, which will help users steam their clothes to remove dust, pollutants and germs. The launch comes at a time...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020