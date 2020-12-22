Infor Named 1 of 10 Hot Companies to Watch in 2021

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India - Business Wire India Nucleus Research has selected Infor as one of the Hot Companies to Watch in 2021. The analyst research firm is honoring 10 technology companies with significant potential for growth and exceptional customer value in the year ahead. In identifying the hot companies, Nucleus analysts chose leaders or strong challengers in their respective markets with impressive growth potential. “Some vendors on the list typify innovative approaches or new applications of technology. Other companies are on the cutting-edge of their respective markets, delivering novel technology capabilities to customers and seeking to unseat incumbent solutions,” Nucleus explains in its research note. “In every case, we see the roadmap and product developments moving forward as aligned with the goal of providing value to customers.” “The Hot Companies to Watch List is a diverse collection of technology companies that are already delivering outstanding business value to their customers, and are poised for even greater things in 2021,” said Ian Campbell, CEO of Nucleus Research. “This year’s list includes many vendors whose capabilities have become even more crucial amid the pandemic, during which many companies have had to streamline their hiring processes or transition to the cloud.” Why Infor is hot “Nucleus believes that Infor is uniquely positioned among the major enterprise vendors, as the vendor will benefit significantly from Koch Industries’ investments, with debt reduction and additional funds for product updates and expansion,” the report states.

The report notes that Infor CloudSuites provide last-mile functionality specialized by industry with broad functionality in ERP, SCM, CRM, EAM and HCM, and a high level of usability. “Nucleus predicts that as customer-led transitions to the cloud gain traction, Infor will be able to aid existing customers with incremental, departmental transitions while gaining new customers that are looking to digitize multiple areas of their organization,” the report concludes.

"It's great to have Nucleus recognize how hard we are working to grow our business by helping our customers grow theirs," says Infor CEO Kevin Samuelson. "Infor has ambitious plans for 2021 and beyond, as we continue to put customer success first and lead our markets with new cutting-edge industry-specific innovations." Infor has been named a Leader by Nucleus Research in 6 product Value Matrixes this year alone: • ERP Value Matrix • Workforce Management Value Matrix • HCM Value Matrix • CPQ Value Matrix • Control Tower Technology Value Matrix • Low-Code Application Platforms Value Matrix