DPIIT launching second National Startup Awards 2021

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is launching the second edition of the National Startup Awards(NSA) 2021. Acknowledging the efforts, initiatives and resilience demonstrated by the startups over the period of unprecedented challenges during the pandemic, additional categories have been introduced to NSA 2021. It also aims to recognise innovations focussed towards indigenisation of key products essential for the realisation of an AatmaNirbhar Bharat. The applications for the awards are open till 31st January 2021.

The awards for startups will be given in 49 areas classified into 15 broad sectors. The 15 sectors are Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Drinking Water, Education and Skill Development, Energy, Enterprise Systems, Environment, FinTech, Food Processing, Health and Wellness, Industry 4.0, Security, Space, Transport and Travel. In addition, there are six special awards for startups from educational institutions, making an impact in rural areas, women entrepreneurs, the potential for import substitution, innovation for combatting COVID-19 and content delivery in Indic languages. It will also reward exceptional incubator and accelerator as key building blocks of a robust startup ecosystem.

A cash prize of INR 5 lakh each will be awarded to the winning startup in each area. The winner and two runners up will also be given opportunities to present their solutions to relevant public authorities and corporates for potential pilot projects and work orders. They will also be given priority for participation in various national and international startup events.

A cash prize of INR 15 lakh each will be awarded to one winning incubator and one winning accelerator as well.

DPIIT had initiated the first-ever National Startup Awards in 2019 with a view to recognize and reward outstanding startups and ecosystem enablers that are building innovative products or solutions and scalable enterprises, with high potential of employment generation or wealth creation, demonstrating measurable social impact. Taking forward the overwhelming success of the first edition of NSA, DPIIT now announces the launch of second National Startup Awards 2021.

(With Inputs from PIB)