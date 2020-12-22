Left Menu
Development News Edition

DPIIT launching second National Startup Awards 2021

Acknowledging the efforts, initiatives and resilience demonstrated by the startups over the period of unprecedented challenges during the pandemic, additional categories have been introduced to NSA 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 16:14 IST
DPIIT launching second National Startup Awards 2021
The winner and two runners up will also be given opportunities to present their solutions to relevant public authorities and corporates for potential pilot projects and work orders. Image Credit: ANI

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is launching the second edition of the National Startup Awards(NSA) 2021. Acknowledging the efforts, initiatives and resilience demonstrated by the startups over the period of unprecedented challenges during the pandemic, additional categories have been introduced to NSA 2021. It also aims to recognise innovations focussed towards indigenisation of key products essential for the realisation of an AatmaNirbhar Bharat. The applications for the awards are open till 31st January 2021.

The awards for startups will be given in 49 areas classified into 15 broad sectors. The 15 sectors are Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Drinking Water, Education and Skill Development, Energy, Enterprise Systems, Environment, FinTech, Food Processing, Health and Wellness, Industry 4.0, Security, Space, Transport and Travel. In addition, there are six special awards for startups from educational institutions, making an impact in rural areas, women entrepreneurs, the potential for import substitution, innovation for combatting COVID-19 and content delivery in Indic languages. It will also reward exceptional incubator and accelerator as key building blocks of a robust startup ecosystem.

A cash prize of INR 5 lakh each will be awarded to the winning startup in each area. The winner and two runners up will also be given opportunities to present their solutions to relevant public authorities and corporates for potential pilot projects and work orders. They will also be given priority for participation in various national and international startup events.

A cash prize of INR 15 lakh each will be awarded to one winning incubator and one winning accelerator as well.

DPIIT had initiated the first-ever National Startup Awards in 2019 with a view to recognize and reward outstanding startups and ecosystem enablers that are building innovative products or solutions and scalable enterprises, with high potential of employment generation or wealth creation, demonstrating measurable social impact. Taking forward the overwhelming success of the first edition of NSA, DPIIT now announces the launch of second National Startup Awards 2021.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Deaths, morbidity from air pollution led to loss of 1.4% of GDP in 2019, says scientific paper

The economic loss due to premature deaths and morbidity from air pollution was Rs 2.6 crore or 1.4 per cent of the GDP in India in 2019, according to a new scientific paper. It also said that 1.7 million deaths 18 per cent of the total deat...

Active Covid-19 cases slumps below 3 lakh; lowest in 163 days: Health Ministry

In a significant milestone in the fight against Covid-19, the total number of active coronavirus in the country has slumped down to less than 3 lakh after over five-and-a-half months and the recovery rate stands over 95 per cent, said Union...

Markets regain footing on firm European cues; IT stocks hog limelight

The Sensex made an emphatic comeback on Tuesday following the previous sessions massive selloff, as European markets reversed losses amid expectations that the COVID-19 vaccines will be effective against a new virus strain in the UK. IT sto...

Biryani tops India's lockdown food choice in 2020: Report

The coronavirus pandemic might have discouraged foodies from dining out, but it did not come in the way of them ordering in their favorite food - biryani, according to a new report by food aggregator Swiggy. In its fifth annual stateatstics...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020