Aster DM Healthcare to set up clinical excellence hub in Cayman Islands

Aster DM Healthcare is making the Cayman Islands its clinical excellence hub for western hemisphere serving the Caribbean region, North America, Canada, Latin and South America. Aster will initially develop around 150-bed comprehensive, tertiary and quaternary care hospital with facility to expand in future based on need, alongside an assisted living facility and healthcare university in the long-term.

With this project, Aster said it aims to replicate its Medcity concept which has proven to be successful as its flagship facility in Kochi. "Apart from catering to the requirements of local population for tertiary and quaternary care, Cayman Islands in the Caribbean has potential for attracting patients from the United States, Canada and the Caribbean countries for holistic healthcare experience due to its proximity," said Founder Chairman and Managing Director Azad Moopen.

"We see this also as an opportunity to derisk and diversify our portfolio by adding another geography," he said in a statement on Tuesday. Deputy Managing Director Alisha Moope said the Caribbean region is a developing market with tremendous potential which is yet to be fully tapped.

"There is a significant opportunity to tap into the American medical value tourism market which sees almost 350,000 patients choosing the Caribbean region annually," she said. The team leading the project hopes to break ground by mid-2021 with the commencement of Aster Cayman Medcity phase one construction. (ANI)