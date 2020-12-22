Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biryani tops India's lockdown food choice in 2020: Report

Also, over three lakh new users made their Swiggy debut by ordering in a chicken biryani, the Bangalore-based pan-India company said in a statement. Perhaps missing their office cappuccinos and masala chai while working from home, lakhs of hardworking Swiggy users fought the post-lunch slump by ordering in varieties of tea and coffee, the report said.What did Indians miss the most this 2020

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 17:28 IST
Biryani tops India's lockdown food choice in 2020: Report
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The coronavirus pandemic might have discouraged foodies from dining out, but it did not come in the way of them ordering in their favorite food - biryani, according to a new report by food aggregator Swiggy. In its fifth annual ''stateatstics'', the on-demand delivery platform found that even though these were unprecedented times, India stayed loyal to biryani in 2020 by ordering ''more than one biryanis every second''. ''The mighty chicken biryani reaffirmed its place as India's favourite dish. Also, over three lakh new users made their Swiggy debut by ordering in a chicken biryani,'' the Bangalore-based pan-India company said in a statement. However, its vegetarian counterpart did not have the same luck. For every veg biryani, there were six chicken biryani orders, it added. The delectable rice dish was followed closely by masala dosa. Also making it to the list of top five dishes India enjoyed this year were paneer butter masala, chicken fried rice, and garlic breadsticks. With the pandemic confining people to their homes, demand for cappuccinos, varied flavours of tea, and street food saw a spike. ''Perhaps missing their office cappuccinos and masala 'chai' while working from home, lakhs of hardworking Swiggy users fought the post-lunch slump by ordering in varieties of tea and coffee,'' the report said.

''What did Indians miss the most this 2020? Not colleagues, not friends, but their 'pani puris'. Swiggy ensured there was no social distancing from this most missed 'chaat' as they delivered over two lakh 'pani puri' orders post-lockdown,'' it added. The annual report also revealed some interesting ordering trivia from this year, like a late-night order of cheese fries in Chennai, which it received at 4.59am on February 21. Two customers from Bhopal and Bangalore opened their deep pockets for the delivery partners on separate occasions by tipping them Rs 5,000 each, which is ''the most generous tip received on Swiggy''.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Board exams not to be conducted till February next year: Education minister

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday ruled out conducting board examinations for classes 10 and 12 till February next year in view of COVID-19 situation. He said a decision on when the exams will be conducted will be...

Amanora Presents World's First Swarovski Marvelled Space- Gateway Towers

New Delhi India, December 22 ANIMediawire FEEL ON TOP OF THE WORLD Pune is a city that celebrates the quality of life. Inspired by this expectation and taking it to its unmatched peak is Amanora Gateway Towers, an address of three fascinati...

DPIIT invites applications for National Startup Awards 2021

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade DPIIT has invited applications for National Startup Awards 2021, to recognise innovations focussed towards indigenisation of key products, an official statement said on Tuesday. Ac...

Bengaluru, Dec 22 (PTI) Following are today's Vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing

Committee APMC, Rates per QuintalCauliflower 500-3500, Brinjal 700-3300, Tomato 200-3000, Bitter Gourd 800-3500, Bottle Gourd 400-2000, Ash Gourd1300-1500, Green Chilly 800-4500, Banana green 800-4500, Beans800-3500, Green Ginger 750-6000, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020