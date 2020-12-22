E-Vehicle battery swapping network launched in Benglauru
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-12-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 17:40 IST
People were ready to switch to electric vehicles provided there is supporting infrastructure in place, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said. The BJP governmment in the state was encouraging usage of electric vehicles, he said at the launch of electric vehicles battery swapping network here.
''Consumers are ready to adopt electric vehicles and now there is a need to ensure that the supporting infrastructure is in place,'' Yediyurappa said. The Chief Minister said these battery swapping units, besides cutting down charging time, will also help reduce the weight of vehicles, increase mileage, and make it possible to drive for longer hours.
He hailed Sun Mobility, which has made the indigenous solution and commercial model of battery swapping with quick interchange stations possible. Speaking on the occasion, vice-presidents of Sun Mobility Uday Khemka and Chetan Maini recalled the support extended by the state government to manufacture first electric vehicle in the country.
