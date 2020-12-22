Left Menu
Development News Edition

E-Vehicle battery swapping network launched in Benglauru

People were ready to switch to electric vehicles provided there is supporting infrastructure in place, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said. Speaking on the occasion, vice-presidents of Sun Mobility Uday Khemka and Chetan Maini recalled the support extended by the state government to manufacture first electric vehicle in the country.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-12-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 17:40 IST
E-Vehicle battery swapping network launched in Benglauru
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

People were ready to switch to electric vehicles provided there is supporting infrastructure in place, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said. The BJP governmment in the state was encouraging usage of electric vehicles, he said at the launch of electric vehicles battery swapping network here.

''Consumers are ready to adopt electric vehicles and now there is a need to ensure that the supporting infrastructure is in place,'' Yediyurappa said. The Chief Minister said these battery swapping units, besides cutting down charging time, will also help reduce the weight of vehicles, increase mileage, and make it possible to drive for longer hours.

He hailed Sun Mobility, which has made the indigenous solution and commercial model of battery swapping with quick interchange stations possible. Speaking on the occasion, vice-presidents of Sun Mobility Uday Khemka and Chetan Maini recalled the support extended by the state government to manufacture first electric vehicle in the country.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Infosys, Daimler partner for IT infra transformation

Infosys on Tuesday said it has formed a long-term partnership with Daimler AG for a technology-driven IT infrastructure transformation. After the receipt of all regulatory approvals, Daimler AG will transform its IT operating model and infr...

Britain tells shoppers food is plentiful but supermarkets fret about next week

Britain said there was plenty of food in the shops on Tuesday but industry groups repeated warnings of shortages of some fresh produce from next week unless freight routes to mainland Europe are swiftly restored. Interior minister Priti Pat...

TN CM announces raise in assistance under housing scheme,

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday increased the state governments assistance under a housing scheme of the Centre by Rs 70,000 and said it would help complete halted constructions and aid 2,50,000 beneficiaries. Announcing ...

Tom Hanks saddles up for first Western in 'News of the World'

Its taken Tom Hanks more than 35 years to make his first Western so when he finally got on a horse and into a shootout, he wanted to make sure the movie had something special to say.Hanks, known for playing nice guys, stars in News of the W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020