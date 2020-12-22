Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengaluru airport sets up COVID-19 testing facility for passengers

The service will be available to departing passengers, who need to undergo a RT-PCR test before travelling, it added.The private airport operator said it has established a detailed standard operating procedure, in accordance with guidelines stipulated by the relevant authorities, to manage people who test COVID-19 positive..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 17:49 IST
Bengaluru airport sets up COVID-19 testing facility for passengers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Bengaluru airport on Tuesday announced the setting up of a COVID-19 testing facility for passengers. Located near the arrivals area of the terminal, the RT-PCR testing centre is managed and operated by the Auriga Research Pvt Ltd, Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) said in a statement.

Under the express test method, the RT-PCR test result would be available in less than 15 minutes, while the regular RT-PCR test result would take up to six hours, BIAL said in the release. Until the test results are received, those tested would be required to wait in a specially demarcated area. Reports would be shared directly with those tested through digital platforms, it said. The charges for these tests start from Rs 800 and to Rs 5,000, according to BIAL.

The testing facility is equipped with a sample collection kiosk inside the terminal and a state-of-the-art laboratory outside it as well as a waiting lounge. It added that international arrival passengers unable to get a test prior to boarding their flight can make use of this facility on their arrival at the airport. The service will be available to departing passengers, who need to undergo a RT-PCR test before travelling, it added.

The private airport operator said it has established a detailed standard operating procedure, in accordance with guidelines stipulated by the relevant authorities, to manage people who test COVID-19 positive.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia hits more EU officials with entry bans over Navalny

Moscow is expanding the list of European officials barred from entering Russia in response to the European Unions sanctions over the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Russias Foreign Ministry announced Tuesday. The move...

Maha: Two held with drugs worth over Rs 1.13 crore from Thane

Two persons were arrested from Thane district of Maharashtra and banned drugs worth over Rs 1.13 crore were seized from them, police said on Tuesday. Police seized a plastic box containing brown sugar and MD powder, collectively weighing ov...

Four passengers including a British national who arrived at Ahmedabad airport by Air India flight from London have tested positive for COVID-19: officials.

Four passengers including a British national who arrived at Ahmedabad airport by Air India flight from London have tested positive for COVID-19 officials....

Infosys, Daimler partner for IT infra transformation

Infosys on Tuesday said it has formed a long-term partnership with Daimler AG for a technology-driven IT infrastructure transformation. After the receipt of all regulatory approvals, Daimler AG will transform its IT operating model and infr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020